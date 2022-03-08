The Canterbury Bulldogs are reportedly set to announce the signature of Ryan Sutton on a three-year deal in the coming days.

In news first reported last week, the Canberra prop and lock will link up with the Belmore-based Bulldogs, where he will join an ever-expanding talent list.

Already for 2022, the side have added Paul Vaughan to their middle third, with Tevita Pangai Junior having the ability to play there, while Max King is also now at the club.

Viliame Kikau, who will play on the edge, joins in 2023, alongside dummy half Reed Mahoney. That is in addition to Josh Jackson and Luke Thompson, who are both already at the club.

News Corp's Brent Read told Triple M that the deal will be formalised in the next 48 hours.

“I’d expect that to be formalised in the next 48 hours, so at least this week at some point,” Read said on Triple M.

“Ryan Sutton will sign with Canterbury, it will be at least three years, the next three years.”

He said the signing of Sutton - and number of forwards on the books though - will cause at least one player to depart. He speculated Luke Thompson could be the one.

That comes after Adam Elliott went in the other direction at the end of 2021, leaving the Bulldogs for Canberra.

“The Wests Tigers last year were interested in Luke Thompson, there has been some other clubs circling around Luke Thompson and he has a year to go on his deal beyond this year," Read said.

“I think someone is going to have to go, that is just a fait accompli..... well I think Thompson is a chance of leaving to be fair at the end of the year.

“I know he is saying in my mind I will be here next year, I just think someone’s got to go and the guy who has to go will be someone that other clubs want.

“He is a guy that other clubs want.... and Canterbury aren’t going to throw a heap of money in for him so you have to have a saleable asset and he is a saleable asset I’d imagine for other clubs, so he is the logical one.”

