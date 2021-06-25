In a recent turn of events, the Canberra Raiders have opted to make the signing of a halfback their number one priority, which has seemingly all but ended any potential move for St George Illawarra fullback Matt Dufty for the time-being, per Fox Sports’ James Hooper.

Dufty has been closely linked to the Green Machine as a reinforcement signing to their hampered options at fullback, but the Raiders have since opted to go in a different direction.

The recent release of gun halfback George Williams has quickly turned the club’s attention to add to their halves and find a partner for star five-eighth Jack Wighton.

As a result, the Raiders could now target former St George Illawarra five-eighth Gareth Widdop as their priority signing, who is looking to make a return to the NRL.

Widdop, 32, left the Dragons to head back to the UK in 2019 after 196 NRL games with the Storm and Dragons, with home sickness being the reason for his departure.

The English international has since been seeking a return to Australia, where his family now resides, with the Warriors joining the Raiders in showing interest in the veteran playmaker.

Widdop has been granted a move back to Australia from current club Warrington, while the Dragons have also given their blessing in lifting a contractual obligation not to join an NRL rival for several years after his departure from Kogarah.

The Raiders are now the club that has been strongly linked, which would certainly add much needed veteran experience to the lineup, with

Also, after seemingly being on the outer, Josh Hodgson‘s return to form has also led to a belief that the Raiders will retain his services come seasons end.