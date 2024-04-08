The Canberra Raiders have confirmed neither Jordan Rapana nor Corey Horsburgh have suffered serious damage in injuries sustained during Sunday night's win over the Parramatta Eels.

Rapana was taken from the field in the opening minutes of the heavy win, seemingly in excruciating pain over a knee injury.

Immediate concern was shown for a possible ACL or MCL injury, although the club eventually suggested a dislocated knee may have been the cause of his pain.

The 41-8 win however eventually saw Rapana able to return to the field in a surprising twist.

The winger, who has played fullback over the opening weeks of the 2024 campaign, has now been confirmed by the club to have had a pre-existing knee injury that was aggravated during the incident early in the game.

Despite returning to the field, the Raiders haven't confirmed Rapana will be fit for the club's Round 6 clash at home against the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday evening.

Horsburgh, like Rapana, is also no guarantee to play the Titans this coming weekend but hasn't suffered a serious injury.

The club confirmed his absence late in the contest against the Eels came as a result of a minor groin strain, with fears originally for a more serious injury to the star forward who made his State of Origin debut for the Queensland Maroons last year.

The fiery forward has already missed several games this year through a suspension that carried over from the end of the 2023 campaign, before being held back from making his NRL return by coach Ricky Stuart.