Raiders prop Josh Papalii looks set to sign a new long-term deal with Canberra within days after being cleared of a serious shoulder injury, reports The Daily Telegraph.

With previous speculation linking the star prop to a move back home to Queensland, the new deal is set to keep him at the Raiders until at least the end of 2024 and put rumours to bed.

It comes as scans revealed that Papalii did not suffer a serious AC shoulder joint injury in the loss to the Roosters as first feared, with hope remaining that he may be available for Saturday’s clash against St George/Illawarra.

The positive injury news comes as a relief for the Raiders ,with their finals chances already taking a massive hit with star dummy-half Josh Hodgson currently on the sidelines.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Papalii’s management will meet with the Raiders later this week to finalise the new deal, with a significant salary jump expected.

Papalii signed a reduced deal worth $600,000 a year in 2018 after the prop suffered weight issues after playing for Samoa at the 2017 World Cup.

A decision on Papalii’s availability is due to be made by coach Ricky Stuart on Tuesday, with his possible selection the best case scenario for the club after it was feared his season was over.