The Canberra Raiders have reportedly opened talks over contract extensions with both Xavier Savage and Kaeo Weekes.

Both players are off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season and would be able to hit the open market to negotiate with rivals from November 1.

The Raiders are, understandably, desperate to not let that happen though, with The Canberra Times reporting the club want to see both deals done prior to the deadline.

"We've had brief discussions with each of their managers," Raiders recruitment boss Joel Carbone told the publication in confirming talks were underway.

"We've started to speak about extending them for another couple of years beyond their deal next year."

The duo both played important roles for the Raiders throughout 2024. Weekes took some time to get into the team after shifting from the Manly Sea Eagles during the previous off-season in pursuit of more regular NRL action.

It was game time he was never going to get, given the talent at Manly, but he cracked the Raiders' side during 2024 after missing out early, spending time at both fullback and in the halves.

Savage, on the other hand, has long been viewed a major part of the Raiders' future. Coming through the ranks as a fullback, he was in and out of first grade before finding a home on the wing in 2024, becoming the club's leading try-scorer with 15.

Whether Savage is a chance of heading back to fullback in 2025 is likely something to be determined in the pre-season following the exit of Jordan Rapana, who has signed with Hull FC.

It's a jersey in the nation's capital that Weekes will likely also have an eye on, although there are other options in Canberra, with Ricky Stuart facing something of a selection headache for next year.

It's understood the Raiders are also waiting to see if any offers arrive for Danny Levi, who has requested a release, while Peter Hola is unlikely to be offered a new deal.