The Canberra Raiders have completed a series of key re-signings, locking up four of their stars following the reported retention of Ricky Stuart through to the end of 2025.

Canberra players Zac Woolford, James Schiller and Ata Mariota have all signed on the dotted line with the Green Machine through to the end of 2024, while five-eighth Matt Frawley will remain at the club for next season.

Both Woolford and Schiller made their debuts for the Raiders in 2022, while Frawley has been playing in the NRL and Super League since 2017. 21 year-old prop Mariota is yet to debut, however the young behemoth is highly rated within the club.

Raiders CEO Don Furner believes the quartet are key re-signings, and appreciates what they've been able to bring to the club.

“The club is very pleased to be able to re-sign a number of players, who will continue to develop and be part of our squad moving forward. Zac Woolford and James Schiller are two great examples of players coming here for an opportunity and being rewarded for their hard work and commitment.

“Ata Mariota is a young player who will continue his development with us and look to make his NRL debut for the club, while Matt Frawley is an experienced half who continues to be a valuable member of the playing squad.”

Canberra will take on the New Zealand Warriors at home this Saturday at 3:00pm AEST, desperate for a win in order to keep pace with the top eight bolters and avoid a second-straight bottom half finish to the season.