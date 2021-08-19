The Canberra Raiders have announced outside back Harley Smith-Shields and lock Trey Mooney have re-signed with the club.

While Smith-Shields has six NRL appearances over the course of two seasons under his belt, talented youngster Mooney is yet to debut for the club.

Of the six matches Smith-Shields has played, four have come in this season, all in the last four weeks, with wins over the Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons, and losses to the Newcastle Knights and Melbourne Storm.

Smith-Shields scored a try in the game against Newcastle, while he also has 11 tackle busts to his name in the four outings. It follows a try in his two games last year.

HARLEY SMITH-SHIELDS

Centre Raiders 2021 SEASON AVG 0.3

Try Assists 0.3

Tries 0.5

Line Breaks

The 21-year-old has signed a new two-year deal to stay with the Raiders until the end of the 2023 season.

Mooney, on the other hand, is one of the game's brightest young talents, and has signed a three-year deal until the end of 2024. In fact, it has been somewhat of a surprise to not see Mooney make a first-grade debut this season.

He was part of a premiership-winning SG Ball side and has made his debut in the New South Wales Cup reserve grade competition this season, impressing in his six matches.

Mooney, originally a part of the Parramatta Eels' junior system, said he was enjoying his time in the NRL squad.

“I’ve enjoyed my time in Canberra since I arrived and it’s been a great opportunity to be a part of the NRL squad this year,” Mooney said.

“To have three more years locked in is something I’m really happy with and its now time for me to make my dreams a reality."