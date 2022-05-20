The Canberra Raiders reportedly have as many as eight players battling the flu, and are yet to have a full team training session this week.

Flu has swept through the competition over the last month, leaving many players bed-ridden and unable to train or play.

Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo was just one of a host of players who missed games due to illness, suggesting on Twitter that he was in bed for a whole week and lost eight kilograms.

Wishing nothing but good health brother. I was bed ridden for a whole week and lost 8 kilos 🥲 — ronaldo_Mulitalo (@MulitaloRonaldo) May 18, 2022

The flu has also swept through the Canterbury Bulldogs this week, although it's believed only Josh Addo-Carr will miss out on the game against the Wests Tigers this weekend after Matt Burton and Luke Thompson managed to train on Thursday.

Other clubs have also been impacted, with the flu running rampant among fans at Magic Round.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Raiders are the latest club to be hit by the flu - with up to eight players struck down.

The report suggests the team are yet to have a full training session together this week following last Sunday's surprise victory over the Cronulla Sharks, which snapped a losing spell for the club.

A seven-day turnaround and community activities in Dubbo ahead of this week's game with the Rabbitohs was supposed to give the Raiders a chance to break away from normality, however illness has all but ruined the week.





It's unclear at this stage which players have come down with flu, but Ricky Stuart reportedly doesn't know which players will be able to play - and which won't - with sick players separated from healthy ones for the time being.

The club will cut their team to 19 players on Saturday afternoon, 24 hours out from kick-off in Dubbo.