Thirteen spots in the Round 20 stats-based Zero Tackle NRL team of the week have been claimed by just four clubs, with some of the week's winning sides dominating.

The Canberra Raiders managed to claim four spots, while all of the North Queensland Cowboys, Canterbury Bulldogs and Cronulla Sharks - who only managed a golden point win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs - have performed statistically better than anyone else across the competition to be included in this week's team.

The remaining four spots - with two of them on the bench - were taken by one player from the Parramatta Eels, one from the Melbourne Storm, one from the South Sydney Rabbitohs and one from the Wests Tigers.

A reminder that the team of the week is picked completely objectively, all based on an algorithm that calculates each player's stats and generates a total score.

The interchange players must also play from the bench.

Here is the Round 19 team.

1. Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys)

The Cowboys romped their way to victory in the final game of the round, ultimately scoring four tries in the final 25 minutes to defeat the St George Illawarra Dragons 34 points to 8.

Scott Drinkwater had a mega role in that, scoring two tries, running for 170 metres and making six tackle busts as he proved again why he has been simply undroppable since being brought into the side as an injury replacement for Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow early on this season.

2. Jacob Kiraz (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Jacob Kiraz seemed to remember exactly what the Knights thought of him while he was at the club, and took it rather personally, scoring a hat-trick and running for 259 metres in a man of the match performance as the Bulldogs heaped more misery on Newcastle.

3. Sebastian Kris (Canberra Raiders)

Kris was able to make his way over the white stripe for a double in this game, also adding 117 metres in a strong performance for the Raiders as they scored 36 points on the way to shutting down the Gold Coast.

4. Braidon Burns (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Burns is a player who hasn't quite hit his potential this season, but he discovered some of it against the Knights on Sunday, running for 140 metres, making a pair of try assists and defending strongly with plenty of traffic coming down his side of the park from the Newcastle attack.

5. Nick Cotric (Canberra Raiders)

Like teammate Kris, Cotric found himself on the scoresheet against the Titans, adding a double against some lazy defence, while also making 157 metres from just 15 carries to go with a number of tackle breaks and a pair of line breaks.

6. Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

The Eels are still the only club to have beaten the Panthers this year, and now they have done it twice.

This one might have been against a side with only 12 players, but Brown was enormous, running the ball at will to come up with 131 metres, and he was able to lay on a pair of tries for teammates in doing so.

7. Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

Hynes kicked the winning field goal, and that will take all the headlines, but he was absolutely superb throughout the entire contest against South Sydney, recording a try assist and 108 running metres after looking dangerous with the ball for the entire 80 minutes.

He will be so, so important if Cronulla are going anywhere in the finals.

8. Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

Tapine might have spent ten minutes in the sin bin for lashing out at Aaron Booth after what looked like a cannonball tackle, but it doesn't stop him from romping into this week's team of the week.

He wound up with 172 metres from 20 carries, added a line break and just continues to go from strength to strength, playing big minutes week in and week out.

9. Jeremy Marshall-King (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Marshall-King is looking like a better signing by the day for the Dolphins.

Widely criticised for his lack of attacking imagination, that line of thought has disappeared completely since the arrival of Mick Potter into the top role, and, to go with his 41 tackles, he made 116 metres on Sunday.

10. Tevita Tatola (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Tevita Tatola has found form in recent weeks that no one knew he had. In the golden point thriller against the Sharks, he crossed for the try which forced extra time, but also added 172 metres and a heap of strong defence in an excellent effort, despite not being able to drag his team over the line.

11. Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

Jeremiah Nanai, when he is at his best, is virtually unstoppable - and that's exactly what he was in the demolition of the Dragons.

By the time it was all said and done, he wound up with two tries, 149 metres, a try assist and a trio of tackle busts.

12. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

Like Nanai, Hudson Young is virtually unstoppable when he is at his best, and while he didn't by any means have the best game of his life on Saturday against the Titans, he was certainly in excellent touch.

Crossed for a try, added two assists, five tackle busts and 118 metres to finish well clear of Isaiah Papali'i on the stats algorithm for the other second row spot this week.

13. Cameron McInnes (Cronulla Sharks)

If you had to pick a player to tackle a truck and run through a brick wall, McInnes wouldn't be far away from the top of the list.

Playing 79 of the 88 minutes on Saturday, he came up with 150 metres from 21 carries and 55 tackles in a performance where he worked himself to a standstill.

14. Griffin Neame (North Queensland Cowboys)

Griffin Neame might have only had 32 minutes of action off the bench, but his level of impact was something fierce, scoring a try and running for 130 metres. He was in absolutely everything and continues to stamp his dominance as one of the more underrated young props in the game.

15. Andrew Fifita (Cronulla Sharks)

Fifita may be well removed from the best days of his career, but 77 metres and a try in 20 minutes against a side like South Sydney shows he well and truly still has enough to be an NRL level player.

16. Josh King (Melbourne Storm)

Coming from the interchange bench, King was immense for the Storm in their visit to Auckland, winding up with 117 metres from just 10 carries and making 31 tackles without a miss. A workmanlike performance, but exactly what his club need week in and week out in the role he plays.

17. Zane Musgrove (Wests Tigers)

Musgrove copped a demotion to the bench for the game against the Broncos, but made immediate impact when he came on, running for almost 100 metres and scoring a try.