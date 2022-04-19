The Round 7 teams are in, with another five days of rugby league ahead on ANZAC Round, with the Canberra Raiders making a baffling call on Xavier Savage, the Dragons still refusing to change, and a number of consistent forwards benched.

Here are all the big talking points from the Round 7 team lists.

EVERY ROUND 7 TEAM LIST

Ricky Stuart names Savage after firey press conference

Xavier Savage has been promoted from the bench to the wing for this Sunday afternoon's clash with the Penrith Panthers in a surprise call from coach Ricky Stuart.

It was only last Friday evening, after yet another second half capitulation from his side that Stuart tore into the whole playing group, labelling their second half start pathetic, and singling out Xavier Savage at one point in his firey rant.

So worked up was Stuart, he had a crack at journalists who had called for Savage's inclusion, explaining "that's why he isn't playing first-grade."

Yet, with one of the toughest assignments in the competition ahead of the club this weekend - the Penrith Panthers - Savage has been handed a promotion.

He will start this week on the wing, with the underperforming Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad cut back to the interchange bench and the strong-running Jordan Rapana moved to the back.

Only time will tell the move pays dividends, however, it's a lightning quick change of heart from a coach who is under plenty of pressure.

Broncos make baffling Palasia call

The Brisbane Broncos will welcome back Thomas Flegler and Payne Haas for this week's clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs, with the club desperately attempting to snap a four-game losing streak after two wins on the trot to start the season.

While Haas was always going to return directly to the starting team, and Flegler was a chance, but not likely, the surprise was who dropped back to the bench.

During the early rounds of the season, Keenan Palasia had clearly become the number two prop in Brisbane behind Haas, ahead of Flegler, and most certainly ahead of Corey Jensen.

Without Haas on the park last week, Palasia was one of Brisbane's best, and yet, this week, Kevin Walters has elected to bring him from the interchange.

Without wanting to read too much into it, it seems an odd decision at best.

Reuben Cotter benched as Payten searches for formula

Another forward who has been among his club's best in recent weeks is Reuben Cotter, and yet, he like Palasia, will come from the bench this week for the Cowboys.

Cotter's energy in the opening portion of games in the last fortnight against the New Zealand Warriors and Canberra Raiders has been phenomenal, and the thought process behind replacing that energy with Jordan McLean, who is an honest toiler at best, is intriguing.

It will allow Cotter to inject himself into the game against tiring defenders later in the first half, with the Cowboys getting set for a clash with the Titans - a team who traditionally play on momentum - however, if the Cowboys don't have the momentum then bringing Cotter on after 25 minutes could be a cause for concern, wasting their best forward of the past fortnight.

Of course, if the Cowboys have the lead, Cotter could kick the Cowboys into overdrive, but it's a decision not without risk.

No changes at the Dragons after unconvincing win

The St George Illawarra Dragons have elected to make no changes for their ANZAC Day blockbuster with the Sydney Roosters, with Anthony Griffin not tempted into recalling Tyrell Sloan, promoting Talatau Amone or handing Jayden Sullivan a chance.

The calls have noticeably dropped off for change at the Red V this week following a somewhat unconvincing victory over the Newcastle Knights, however, that won't throw the doubters off for long if they can't win against the Sydney Roosters at the Cricket Ground this weekend in the traditional clash.

Making it tougher for Griffin to ignore his young stars is the way Sullivan has returned from injury, and the instant reversal in form for the NSW Cup side on the back of Sloan's return.

The reserve grade team, who hadn't won a game, have now won two on the hop with the duo included, with both players reportedly excellent on the weekend in a demolition job of the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles.

Sharks confirm Hamlin-Uele replacement plans as Graham return delayed

Braden Hamlin-Uele has been ruled out for up to three months with a pec injury, with the Sharks confirming their plans to replace him in Tuesday's team announcement.

Unsurprisingly, veteran Aiden Tolman has been selected to start the game ahead of Andrew Fifita (who retains his spot on the bench), while Royce Hunt will join the game.

However, it has to be asked what the Sharks are giving up in the swap for Tolman, given the game style of Hamlin-Uele, and how similar Royce Hunt would be given his size and strength.

Tolman will certainly do his job for Cronulla, but you have to wonder what Cronulla might be giving up in the opening 20 minutes with Hunt off the bench.

Burgess to the bench in surprise Souths move

Thomas Burgess is yet another player moved back to the bench in a surprise movie for South Sydney this weekend.

With Mark Nicholls still out as he recovers from a syndesmosis injury, it was thought Burgess had a mortgage on the starting spot, only for Hame Sele to take over this week.

The veteran prop, who has 194 NRL appearances to his name, was solid in his first start, making 152 metres, but was a lot quieter against Canterbury last week, making only 89 metres.

It could have been the catalyst for the change, however, don't be surprised if Jason Demetriou reverts back to the status quo for the clash against a fired up Tigers, who are coming off their first win of the season over the Parramatta Eels on Easter Monday.

Young guns fighting to be next in line at Parramatta

One of the eye-raisers this week is Reagan Campbell-Gillard being named for the Parramatta Eels despite going off with an ankle injury during Monday's clash with the Tigers.

While the severity of the injury is still unknown, it was thought that a six-day turnaround to Sunday's clash with the Knights might have been too tall of an order for the Parramatta prop.

His naming could also be down to the fact scans simply haven't been returned yet.

It means Campbell-Gillard is still every chance not to play in the game, and while Junior Paulo has returned, and Oregon Kaufusi would start once again, Hayze Perham's promotion to the wing means Wiremu Greig and Ky Rodwell - both named in the reserves - could ultimately fight for the vacant bench spot.

Rodwell, a former Souths junior, has played junior Origin and would likely have played more NRL if not for a terribly timed long-term injury as the pandemic started, while Greig has first-grade experience, but has often been criticised for his fitness at the top level.

Brandon Smith benched again

The Storm have elected to continue persisting with Josh King in the starting side, with Brandon Smith's brief one-week reprieve in the starting side to replace Jesse Bromwich in the front row cut short.

It's fair to say Smith has struggled to find his mojo this season, bouncing from hooker, to the bench and onto prop, his form well down on what it was last year.

However, his infectious energy would still make him an almost certain starter for most other teams - but not in Craig Bellamy's outfit, who are preparing for life after the Kiwi when he shifts to the Sydney Roosters next year.