Canberra Raiders and former halfback George Williams are understood to have come to an agreement for the Englishman’s release from the club.

The two parties came to a decision last month that saw them go their separate ways in what was an ugly exit for the 26-year-old.

Now, as reported by The Canberra Times, an agreement of a formal release has been found, with the now-former Raiders playmaker set to receive close to $100,000 for two months pay.

Williams’ main reason for seeking a release from Canberra was due to being homesick and planning to return to the UK along with his partner, who is pregnant.

The former Wigan star has been linked to a possible return to the Warriors when he heads home in the next month.

Wigan have played down reports of a reunion with Williams, as Wests Tigers-bound pair Jackson Hastings and Oliver Gildart currently hold key roles with the Super League side.

The duo are set to defect to Concord at season’s end and are unlikely to gain an early release from the Warriors.

Former Raiders teammate John Bateman told Sky Sports he would welcome the idea of having Williams return to Wigan, but states Williams’ happiness is a priority.

“I hope so, but I suppose that’s up to George,” Bateman said of a potential return. “He’ll have his reasons for ‘yeah’ and his reasons for ‘no’, like anyone else, and I’m sure there are plenty of clubs out there that want him.

“I want him to come here, no doubt about it. I’m pretty sure any other club would say the same.

“You want him to be happy wherever he is. He’s my mate first of all. I hope he’s happy wherever he goes.”