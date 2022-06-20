Canberra Raiders' captain Elliott Whitehead and Wests Tigers' winger David Nofoaluma will face fines after the NRL's match review committee handed down it's Sunday charge sheet on Monday morning.

Only two charges were present though, meaning the judiciary found no reason to ping Matt Burton for his contact on Tigers' prop Alex Twal, who was taken from the ground fearing spinal problems.

He was eventually cleared of that though, but failed to pass his HIA, being ruled out of the remainder of the game.

Footage showed Burton, who was tackled by Twal as he kicked, become entangled, with Burton's hand appearing to thrust at Twal's neck, who ended up slamming into the ground, shoulders, neck and head first.

The contact was cleared by the match review committee though, meaning he will be free to line up for New South Wales after being picked in Brad Fittler's squad for Game 2 on Sunday evening.

Plenty of concern for Alex Twal, off after this heavy contact. Obvious concussion concerns & medical staff taking spinal precautions, taken off on a medicab. Hopefully just playing it safe, fingers crossed for my favourite player pic.twitter.com/XGZoIz930c — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) June 19, 2022

In the same game, Nofoaluma was hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for contact made on Burton himself.

With it being his first offence, and the fact he holds a three-year clean record, means the ordinarily $1000 fine on an early guilty plea is reduced to $750, while fighting and losing at the judiciary would see it increased to $1000.

Whitehead, who was sin binned at the same time as he was placed on report during the Raiders' eventual narrow win over the Knights on Sunday, has also been charged with a Grade 1 offence.

His fine will be $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 should the Englishman fight and lose at the judiciary.

Both players will need to make their decisions by midday on Tuesday as to whether they will accept the early guilty plea or fight the charges at the judiciary.