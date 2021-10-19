The Newcastle Knights are slowly turning themselves into a home for Canberra Raiders hooker Josh Hodgson's family members, with Jeylan Hodgson the latest to sign with the club.

The nephew of Josh, Jeylan is also noted as a talented hooker out of the Castleford Tigers system and will join older brother Bailey down under in 2022.

Bailey, a fullback and centre, joined the Knights ahead of the 2021 season, however, is yet to make his debut in the NRL. He played strongly in reserve grade though and may have pushed for a spot late in the season if not for the 30-man bubbles being announced as the competition relocated to Queensland.

Now, according to Serious About Rugby League Jaylen will join the Knights to continue his development. It's unclear how long the contract is for, or exactly what point he will fly to Australia given the global pandemic and continuing situation surrounding Australia's borders.

Jaylen, like Josh Hodgson, is listed as a dummy half and has been noted for his talent in junior rugby league at the age of just 16 years of age.

Josh has become one of the best dummy halves in the game over a successful stint in the NRL since his original move from the English Super League. He was also part of the Raiders' 2019 grand final team alongside other Englishmen Elliott Whitehead and John Bateman.

While he won't be anywhere near first grade in the interim, his game could go to the next level being able to learn from the likes of Jayden Brailey and Chris Randall who are currently in the Newcastle system under coach Adam O'Brien.