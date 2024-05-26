English representative forward Victor Radley has been charged over a high tackle committed during Saturday afternoon's heavy win over the Canberra Raiders, but will be free to play in the Sydney Roosters' next game against the North Queensland Cowboys.

Radley was placed on report for a 66th-minute high shot on Canberra Raiders outside back Jordan Rapana by referee Todd Smith and bunker official Adam Gee during the win but was allowed to stay on the field.

The match review committee agreed with the events on the field, only slapping Radley with a Grade 1 charge when they released their charge sheet on Sunday morning.

That, given it's a first offence on Radley's rolling record, will see him face a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses.

Either way, he will be free to join his Roosters' teammates when the club clash with the North Queensland Cowboys next Sunday afternoon, likely without James Tedesco, Lindsay Collins, Angus Crichton and any other players who are selected for State of Origin Game 1.

Three other players were also placed on report during Saturday's games, but haven't been charged by the MRC.

Penrith Panthers' duo Izack Tago and Moses Leota were both placed on report in the final minutes of the heavy win over the Cronulla Sharks.

Leota in particular, who was penalised for a shoulder charge, may consider himself lucky to be facing no charge from the MRC, but it's a big boost for the Panthers who, between injuries and State of Origin selection, will be decimated for next week's clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

In the late game meanwhile, Parramatta forward Joe Ofahengaue could have added to his side's woes by being charged for a hip drop tackle.

The MRC elected not to charge him though, with Latrell Mitchell instead charged for a hip drop that saw him sin-binned, although the sanction is only a fine with an early guilty plea meaning he will either be free to play State of Origin Game 1 or for South Sydney in their next outing.

Radley has until midday (AEST) on Monday to determine if he will accept the early guilty plea or fight at the judiciary.