Latrell Mitchell can avoid suspension with an early guilty plea despite being sin-binned for a hip drop tackle during Saturday evening's clash with the Parramatta Eels.

In a game that ultimately turned into South Sydney's second victory of the 2024 season, Ben Hornby's side spent ten minutes without their star fullback after he was put in the sin bin for ten minutes for the tackle on Parramatta Eels' centre Sean Russell.

Mitchell, however, has only been slapped with a Grade 1 charge by the NRL's match review committee for the tackle.

That will allow him to accept a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea, or risk a two-match suspension by challenging the offence at the NRL judiciary.

The charge will draw the ire of fans again after more inconsistency on Friday evening, with Valentine Holmes sin-binned, but only facing a Grade 1 charge for a hip drop during the North Queensland Cowboys' win over the Wests Tigers, while, in the same game, David Klemmer stayed on the park for a similar tackle but was instead hit with a Grade 2 charge.

Mitchell, who has already spent time suspended this year, is unlikely to challenge and will rather keep himself on the park in the coming weeks, with the leading light at the Rabbitohs a chance of being selected for the NSW Blues given several injuries for Michael Maguire's side.

His Origin availability has become a talking point in recent times after he ruled himself out of contention for selection.

However, after the win over Parramatta, Mitchell confirmed he is available if selected.

“He is available - all of our players are available. If NSW want them, they are there," Ben Hornby said during the post-game press conference.

Mitchell, who was with Hornby at the time, agreed, saying simply "100 per cent".

Maguire will name his first Origin team on Sunday evening.