The South Sydney Rabbitohs will go into Friday evening's enormous Round 22 clash with the Parramatta Eels minus Lachlan Ilias.

Ilias, who has played every game this season at halfback for the Rabbitohs despite some inconsistency during the first half of the season, has found excellent form in recent weeks.

After being hooked less than half an hour into a Round 15 smash up at the hands of the St George Illawarra Dragons in Wollongong, he was returned to the number seven jumper against the Eels in Round 16.

The Rabbitohs, with a fit and firing Latrell Mitchell back in the number one jersey, have since gone on to win five of their last six and a win against the Eels on Friday will leave them just two points out of the top four with three games to play.

The dramatic reversal in form has seen Ilias take control of the side, scoring three tries in the last four weeks.

It has been reported however that he will miss Friday's game with injury, and is set to be replaced by Dean Hawkins, who has played three first grade games.

Lachlan Ilias OUT for the Rabbitohs, Dean Hawkins coming into the side to face Parra

It's understood Ilias has been struggling throughout the week with a leg or glute injury, which hampered his ability to train with the in-form outfit.

Lachlan Ilias struggling with what at best guess is a glute injury. Hasn't run with the team at training and doing a lot of stretching and banging at it. Big game v Eels this week re top 4 chances

It's unclear at this stage whether the severity of the injury will mean Ilias misses more than a single week, however, it's a heavy blow for the Rabbitohs ahead of the crucial clash against a side they beat 30-12 at the start of their form turn in Round 16.

Hawkins played three games last season. The highly-rated youngster has struggled to make his way into first-grade on a permanent basis however, stuck behind Ilias in the seven jumper and Blake Taaffe or Kodi Nikorima for a way onto the interchange bench.

The 23-year-old's three games last year saw him average over 100 kicking metres and be involved in two wins, while his NSW Cup form has been outstanding, delivering 27 try assists in 20 games, including six in a single game against the Western Suburbs Magpies back in Round 7.