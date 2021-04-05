The South Sydney Rabbitohs will be without two of their stars when they face the Brisbane Broncos in Round 5.

Five-eighth Cody Walker and second-rower Keaon Koloamatangi both copped charges from Good Friday match against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

Both Walker and Koloamatangi have taken early guilty pleas for their charges.

In what was a similar incident that saw Storm second-rower Felise Kaufusi hit with a two-game ban in Round 2, Walker landed his elbow into the back of Bulldog Nick Meaney’s head.

Speaking on the incident on Fox League, NRL great Mal Meninga thoiught Walker would be in hot water for his actions.

“Absolutely in trouble. You can see that was deliberate,” Meninga said.

“We talk about Felise Kaufusi and his two weeks suspended for a deliberate elbow to the head… I think he’s in serious trouble.”

Walker will be sidelined for just one match though for his early guilty plea and was also fined $1,150.

Koloamatangi will spend two weeks on the sideline after also taking the early guilty plea for a crusher tackle and won’t be available to play until the Rabbitohs Round 7 match against the Gold Coast Titans.