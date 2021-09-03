The South Sydney Rabbitohs are reportedly set to chase off-contract Canberra Raiders' hooker and lock Siliva Havili.

Speculation or an announcement of a new deal for Havili in the nation's capital has been surprisingly lacking, despite the important role he often plays for Ricky Stuart's side off the bench.

The forward has made ten appearances so far this season, including all of the first nine, before returning in Round 24 for the clash with the New Zealand Warriors.

He only played nine minutes off the bench in the 28-16 victory though, before increasing to 28 minutes during Thursday's clash with the Sydney Roosters, a game which ultimately ended the Raiders' season.

Now, it's been revealed by The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio that Havili may have played his last game in lime green, with the Rabbitohs set to chase the veteran 28-year-old, who has 103 NRL appearances under his belt.

Havili spent the opening three years of his career with the New Zealand Warriors (2014 and 2015) and the St George Illawarra Dragons (in 2016). He then moved to the Raiders, where he played 24, 22 and 23 games in his first three years with the club after not featuring at NRL level in 2017.

With the Raiders bringing through young forwards, and the emergence of Tom Starling, Havili's role as a backup hooker has been greatly reduced in Canberra.

It's unclear how the Rabbitohs would be able to use Havili, with it anticipated that Anthony Milford will fill in the bench utility role during the 2022 season after signing with the men from Redfern.

Havili could still be used as an impact forward off the pine however, although he will be up against plenty of stiff competition outside the top 13 for South Sydney, while starting lock Cameron Murray generally plays big minutes.