The South Sydney Rabbitohs have released their first statement regarding club legend Nathan Merritt since he was placed on life support last week.

This comes after multiple publications reported last Saturday that Merritt was taken to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Camperdown after he was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon.

The one-time NSW Blues winger was placed on life support after collapsing whilst staying with his aunty, and it has since been understood that he suffered an adverse reaction to consuming prescribed pain medication.

“Out of respect for the privacy of Nathan and the Merritt family,” the Instagram statement read.

"The Rabbitohs and Souths Cares have chosen not to comment on his situation up until now.

“We are so happy to hear directly from his immediate family that Merro's condition is improving.

"He is being looked after by the best medical practitioners, and he is in the thoughts of everyone connected to the Rabbitohs. It will be a slow recovery, but it's a battle he's in with all of our support.

“Keep fighting hard with that South Sydney spirit, Merro! You're always a Rabbitoh! #974.”

This also follows his sister, Teanne Merritt, providing an update on his situation a day after the reports emerged.

“On behalf of Nathan and our family, we would like to thank everyone for your well wishes and prayers,” she posted on social media.

“Nathan is still in a critical condition but he's a fighter.

“We are grateful for everyone's support through this tough time. We will update you when we can.”

The former Rabbitohs winger ranks third on the all-time club try-scorers list with 151 tries in 208 NRL games for the club. He also registered a short two-year stint with the Cronulla Sharks between 2004 and 2005.

His representative honours include one game for the NSW Blues in the 2013 State of Origin series, two appearances for the Australian Prime Minister's XIII, two games for City Origin and three jerseys for the Indigenous All Stars - winning the Preston Campbell Medal in the 2012 All Stars game.