The South Sydney Rabbitohs injury crisis has worsened with prop forward Junior Tatola set to miss the next three to four weeks with an MCL knee injury.

Tatola is the latest blow to the Rabbitohs forwards stock and will join Hame Sele, Liam Knight, Shaquai Mitchell, Siliva Havili and Jai Arrow on the sidelines.

Reported by The Daily Telegraph, Tatola suffered an MCL knee injury against the Roosters last Friday night. This will make him unavailable to face the Manly Sea Eagles in a huge clash this weekend.

The injury will also see him miss the next three to four weeks. This means he is more than likely to miss future games against the Storm, Bulldogs, Dolphins and Panthers.

Voted the club's best player last season, Tatola returned last week after enduring a concussion within the first minute in their Round 1 match against the Cronulla Sharks.

With six starting forward unavailable for selection, coach Jason Demetriou is likely to bring in Jacob Host and Daniel Suluka-Fifita into the final 17.