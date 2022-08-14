The South Sydney Rabbitohs have revealed they are confident that all of Damien Cook, Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker will re-sign with the club.

The trio - who have all caught fire in recent weeks as the Rabbitohs have found form which has the club in the battle for a top-four spot after at one stage looking as if they may well miss out on the top eight - are all off-contract at the end of next year.

It means that all three can negotiate with other clubs from November 1 if they so choose, but it's looking unlikely any of them will still be unsigned come the first day of the free agency window.

Walker only signed a one-year extension for 2023 on November 1, 2021, while salary cap pressures were thought to be putting the trio's contract status into a pressure cooker.

Jason Demetriou has told The Sydney Morning Herald however that the club are confident of getting all three contracts over the line.

“I’m very confident we’ll get them done, and they’re all a huge part of this club,” Demetriou said.

“Cooky and Cody came to the club, they’ve forged their careers here, grown their families here, and I’m confident they’ll finish their careers here.

“And Latrell is just loving being a Rabbitoh. It’s the happiest I’ve seen him in his career.”

The report suggests that Cook and Walker will extend for two more years to the end of the 2025 season, while Mitchell will re-sign for three years to the end of 2026.

The contracts could mark the end of Cook and Walker's careers, while Mitchell has been touted as a potential future leader of the club he has stated he hopes to stay with long-term.

The trio re-signing would help to assure the future of the club, who have already made big moves in the last 24 months - Jai Arrow, Alex Johnston, Campbell Graham, Keaon Koloamatangi, Davvy Moale, Cameron Murray and Daniel Suluka-Fifita are all already locked in until at least the end of 2024.