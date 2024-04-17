The South Sydney Rabbitohs have reportedly extended the tenure of a young, impressive forward for the future.

While there have been constant rumblings about who will lead them as their head coach next season, that hasn't stopped the club from securing a key piece of its future.

Set to be the future of the Rabbitohs forwards one day, the club have signed Thomas Fletcher on a new contract until the end of the 2025 season, per News Corp.

A second-rower, Fletcher has made two appearances in the NSW Cup this season, providing 129 running metres, 64 tackles, and two offloads against the Roosters and Bulldogs in Round 3 and Round 4.

He is also currently on the Rabbitohs supplementary list for this season alongside the likes of Jacob Gagai, Richie Kennar and Dion Teaupa.

The publication has also reported that fellow youngster Leon Te Hau is yet to earn a new contract with the club and is free to negotiate with rival clubs in regard to his future.

Earlier in the season, Fletcher was named by assistant coach John Sutton as one of five players to watch alongside rising stars Tyrone Munro, Tallis Duncan, Jye Gray, and Ben Lovett - all of whom have since made their debuts in the NRL.

“They're all going to be putting pressure on first grade for sure," Sutton said at the beginning of the season, per News Corp.

“After [a] poor end to our season everyone is focused on the future. I've always been about this football team and this club and I will always put that first.

“I'm committed to one thing and that is coaching the boys the South Sydney way."