The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed their Top 30 roster for next season, which includes the arrivals of Jack Wighton and Sean Keppie from rival clubs.

At the time of publication, the club has one free spot available on their Top 30 roster and will likely go to one of their supplementary players or be left free for the prospect of a mid-season signing.

Youngsters Tallis Duncan, Josiah Karapani, Ben Lovett, Peter Mamouzelos, Davvy Moale, Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Tyrone Munro and Leon Te Hau will all be looking to contend for a spot in the first-grade team.

There has also been much debate regarding the future of Isaiah Tass and the position that Jack Wighton will play next season. Wighton will likely start in the centres, pushing Tass to the wing and contend with future superstar Tyrone Munro.

Outside back, Richard Kennar has been welcomed back to the club and will be placed on a supplementary contract. He will joined on the list by Thomas Fletcher, Jacob Gagai, Liam Le Blanc, Haizyn Mellars and Dion Teaupa there.

The Rabbitohs also have nine train-and-trial players, headlined by young English prospect Aiden Doolan. Nine players are on train-and-trial contracts with two from the NSW Cup, two from the Jersey Flegg Cup, four from the Townsville Blackhawks and one from the SG Ball Cup.

Rabbitohs 2024 Squad

Jai Arrow, Thomas Burgess, Michael Chee-Kam, Damien Cook, Tallis Duncan, Campbell Graham, Siliva Havili, Dean Hawkins, Jacob Host, Lachlan Ilias, Alex Johnston, Josiah Karapani, Sean Keppie Keaon Koloamatangi, Ben Lovett, Peter Mamouzelos, Taane Milne, Latrell Mitchell, Shaquai Mitchell, Davvy Moale, Tyrone Munro, Cameron Murray, Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Isaiah Tass, Tevita Tatola, Leon Te Hau, Izaac Thompson, Cody Walker, Jack Wighton

RABBITOHS 2024 PLAYER MOVEMENTS

Best 17 and full squad

1. Latrell Mitchell

2. Alex Johnston

3. Isaiah Tass

4. Jack Wighton

5. Campbell Graham

6. Cody Walker

7. Lachlan Ilias

8. Tevita Tatola

9. Damien Cook

10. Thomas Burgess

11. Keaon Koloamatangi

12. Jai Arrow

13. Cameron Murray

14. Siliva Havili

15. Shaquai Mitchell

16. Davvy Moale

17. Tallis Duncan

18. Jacob Host

19. Josiah Karapani

20. Ben Lovett

21. Peter Mamouzelos

22. Tyrone Munro

23. Daniel Suluka-Fifita

24. Taane Milne

25. Leon Te Hau

26. Izaac Thompson

27. Dean Hawkins

28. Michael Chee-Kam

29. Sean Keppie

30. No player signed

2024 Supplementary List

1. Thomas Fletcher

2. Jacob Gagai

3. Richard Kennar

4. Liam Le Blanc

5. Haizyn Mellars

6. Dion Teaupa

2024 Train-and-Trial List

1. Adam Christensen (NSW Cup)

2. Emmanuel Di Bartolo (Jersey Flegg Cup)

3. Aiden Doolan (Jersey Flegg Cup)

4. Brock Gray (NSW Cup)

5. Nicholas Halalilo (Townsville Blackhawks)

6. Richard Holani (Townsville Blackhawks)

7. Cade Maloney (Townsville Blackhawks)

8. Harry Quinlan (Townsville Blackhawks)

9. Nazareth Taua (SG Ball Cup)