The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed their roster for the 2025 NRL season and elevated a young forward to their Top 30 squad as they prepare for pre-season training.

In an announcement on Friday, the club confirmed that Thomas Fletcher had been added to their Top 30 roster for next season, while Euan Aitken, Lewis Dodd, Lachlan Hubner and Josh Schuster have also signed at the club.

Before confirming the list, they confirmed the departures of three players: Thomas Burgess (Huddersfield Giants), Damien Cook (St George Illawarra Dragons) and Dean Hawkins (Parramatta Eels).

It is understood that several others, including Michael Chee-Kam and Leon Te Hau, would not be offered an extension and would be told to explore their options recently.

The club has also announced its development list, which consists of five players, such as Fletcher Myers, and individuals who will be undergoing a full-time pre-season, such as former Dragons playmaker Ashton Ward and Raiders forward Luke Webley.

Squad for 2025

Full-Time Pre-Season Training Players

Salesi Ataata (NSW Cup), Bailey Biondo-Odo (Townsville Blackhawks), Dudley Dotoi (Townsville Blackhawks), Maddax Fui (SG Ball Cup), Ryan Gray (NSW Cup), Matthew Humphries (SG Ball Cup), Elijah Keung (SG Ball Cup), Talanoa Penitani (Jersey Flegg Cup), Michael Roberts (Jersey Flegg Cup), Lennix Tovo (Townsville Blackhawks), Ashton Ward (Jersey Flegg Cup) and Luke Webley (Townsville Blackhawks)

Best 17 and full squad

1. Latrell Mitchell

2. Alex Johnston

3. Campbell Graham

4. Jack Wighton

5. Tyrone Munro

6. Cody Walker

7. Lewis Dodd

8. Tevita Tatola

9. Peter Mamouzelos

10. Davvy Moale

11. Keaon Koloamatangi

12. Jai Arrow

13. Cameron Murray

Interchange

14. Josh Schuster

15. Euan Aitken

16. Tallis Duncan

17. Lachlan Hubner

Rest of squad

18. Haizyn Mellars

19. Lachlan Ilias

20. Sean Keppie

21. Jamie Humphreys

22. Jye Gray

23. Jacob Host

24. Siliva Havili

25. Shaquai Mitchell

26. Ben Lovett

27. Isaiah Tass

28. Thomas Fletcher

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

2025 development list

1. Liam Le Blanc

2. Gerome Burns

3. Max McCarthy

4. Fletcher Myers

5. Nazareth Taua