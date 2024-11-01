The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed their roster for the 2025 NRL season and elevated a young forward to their Top 30 squad as they prepare for pre-season training.
In an announcement on Friday, the club confirmed that Thomas Fletcher had been added to their Top 30 roster for next season, while Euan Aitken, Lewis Dodd, Lachlan Hubner and Josh Schuster have also signed at the club.
Before confirming the list, they confirmed the departures of three players: Thomas Burgess (Huddersfield Giants), Damien Cook (St George Illawarra Dragons) and Dean Hawkins (Parramatta Eels).
It is understood that several others, including Michael Chee-Kam and Leon Te Hau, would not be offered an extension and would be told to explore their options recently.
The club has also announced its development list, which consists of five players, such as Fletcher Myers, and individuals who will be undergoing a full-time pre-season, such as former Dragons playmaker Ashton Ward and Raiders forward Luke Webley.
Squad for 2025
Euan Aitken, Jai Arrow, Lewis Dodd, Tallis Duncan, Thomas Fletcher, Campbell Graham, Jye Gray, Siliva Havili, Jacob Host, Lachlan Hubner, Jamie Humphreys, Lachlan Ilias, Alex Johnston, Sean Keppie, Keaon Koloamatangi, Ben Lovett, Peter Mamouzelos, Haizyn Mellars, Latrell Mitchell, Shaquai Mitchell, Davvy Moale, Tyrone Munro, Cameron Murray, Josh Schuster, Isaiah Tass, Junior Tatola, Cody Walker and Jack Wighton
Development List for 2025
Gerome Burns, Liam Le Blanc, Max McCarthy, Fletcher Myers and Nazareth Taua
Full-Time Pre-Season Training Players
Salesi Ataata (NSW Cup), Bailey Biondo-Odo (Townsville Blackhawks), Dudley Dotoi (Townsville Blackhawks), Maddax Fui (SG Ball Cup), Ryan Gray (NSW Cup), Matthew Humphries (SG Ball Cup), Elijah Keung (SG Ball Cup), Talanoa Penitani (Jersey Flegg Cup), Michael Roberts (Jersey Flegg Cup), Lennix Tovo (Townsville Blackhawks), Ashton Ward (Jersey Flegg Cup) and Luke Webley (Townsville Blackhawks)
Rabbitohs 2025 Player Movements
|2025 Gains
|Euan Aitken (The Dolphins, 2027), Gerome Burns (2026), Lewis Dodd (St Helens Saints, 2027), Lachlan Hubner (The Dolphins, 2026), Jamie Humphreys (Manly Sea Eagles, 2026), Max McCarthy (2026), Josh Schuster (Manly Sea Eagles, 2025), Nazareth Taua (2025)
|2025 Losses
|Thomas Burgess (Huddersfield Giants), Damien Cook (St George Illawarra Dragons), Dean Hawkins (Parramatta Eels)
|Re-Signed
|Jye Gray (2026), Ben Lovett (2025), Peter Mamouzelos (2027), Shaquai Mitchell (2025), Isaiah Tass (2027)
Best 17 and full squad
1. Latrell Mitchell
2. Alex Johnston
3. Campbell Graham
4. Jack Wighton
5. Tyrone Munro
6. Cody Walker
7. Lewis Dodd
8. Tevita Tatola
9. Peter Mamouzelos
10. Davvy Moale
11. Keaon Koloamatangi
12. Jai Arrow
13. Cameron Murray
Interchange
14. Josh Schuster
15. Euan Aitken
16. Tallis Duncan
17. Lachlan Hubner
Rest of squad
18. Haizyn Mellars
19. Lachlan Ilias
20. Sean Keppie
21. Jamie Humphreys
22. Jye Gray
23. Jacob Host
24. Siliva Havili
25. Shaquai Mitchell
26. Ben Lovett
27. Isaiah Tass
28. Thomas Fletcher
29. No player signed.
30. No player signed.
2025 development list
1. Liam Le Blanc
2. Gerome Burns
3. Max McCarthy
4. Fletcher Myers
5. Nazareth Taua