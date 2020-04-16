Australia holds the record for most World Cup wins with...?
Which player holds the record for most World Cup tries with 17?
Who holds the all-time total points World Cup record with 124?
Australia hold the record for the largest margin of victory in the World Cup. Who did they defeat 110-4 in 2000?
The 1985 World Cup took place in multiple countries over a long period. What year did the competition finish?
Who was the top scorer in the 2017 World Cup?
Who won the first ever World Cup in 1954?
Who was the runner up at the 2013 World Cup?
Who holds the record for most tries in a World Cup match with 6?
Which stadium set the World Cup attendance record with 74,468?
QUIZ: Rugby League World Cup History
