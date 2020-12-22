NRL Rd 6 - Panthers v Storm
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 19: Nathan Cleary of the Panthers celebrates after scoring a field goal during the round six NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Melbourne Storm at Campbelltown Stadium on June 19, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Share the quiz to show your results !

Just tell us who you are to view your results !


Ignore & see my results >>

QUIZ: Name every minor premier since 2010 I got %%score%% of %%total%% correct.
Enjoy the quiz? Click here for more!
0%