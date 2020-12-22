Home NRL Quizzes QUIZ: Name every minor premier since 2010 QUIZ: Name every minor premier since 2010 Can you get a perfect 11/11? 👇 By Zero Tackle - STAFF WRITERS December 22, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp ReddIt Linkedin Email SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 19: Nathan Cleary of the Panthers celebrates after scoring a field goal during the round six NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Melbourne Storm at Campbelltown Stadium on June 19, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) 2010 Tigers Titans Dragons Panthers Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2011 Tigers Sea Eagles Broncos Storm Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2012 Sea Eagles Storm Bulldogs Rabbitohs Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2013 Rabbitohs Sea Eagles Roosters Storm Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2014 Rabbitohs Roosters Panthers Sea Eagles Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2015 Storm Cowboys Broncos Roosters Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2016 Raiders Storm Cowboys Sharks Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2017 Storm Broncos Eels Roosters Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2018 Storm Roosters Sharks Rabbitohs Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2019 Roosters Storm Raiders Rabbitohs Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2020 Eels Storm Roosters Panthers Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your e-mail address : Show my results >> Ignore & see my results >> QUIZ: Name every minor premier since 2010 I got %%score%% of %%total%% correct. Enjoy the quiz? Click here for more! Share your results Facebook Facebook Twitter ↺ PLAY AGAIN ! 0% Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Privacy Policy Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Privacy Policy Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Latest News Dragons put a line through Lodge December 22, 2020 QUIZ: Name every minor premier since 2010 December 22, 2020 “Healthy competition”: Young guns in the hunt for Dragons starting spots December 22, 2020 Broncos youngster Cory Paix on Canterbury’s radar December 22, 2020 Former Eel Jaeman Salmon joins Panthers December 22, 2020 Follow Us134,779FansLike598FollowersFollow11,965FollowersFollow