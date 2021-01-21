Home NRL Quizzes QUIZ: Every wooden spoon side since 2000 QUIZ: Every wooden spoon side since 2000 It’s easy to remember who finished first, but what about those who finished last… By Zero Tackle - STAFF WRITERS January 21, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp ReddIt Linkedin Email SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 12: Trent Hodkinson of the Knights and his team mates look dejected after a Rabbitohs try during the round two NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Newcastle Knights at ANZ Stadium on March 12, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images) 2000 North Queensland Northern Eagles Canterbury Auckland Warriors Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2001 Penrith North Queensland Parramatta Canterbury Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2002 Canterbury Penrith Parramatta North Queensland Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2003 Canterbury South Sydney Parramatta North Queensland Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2004 South Sydney Newcastle Canterbury North Queensland Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2005 Newcastle South Sydney Canterbury New Zealand Warriors Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2006 Canterbury South Sydney New Zealand Warriors Newcastle Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2007 Newcastle Penrith Canterbury Melbourne Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2008 Canterbury Newcastle St George illawarra Sydney Roosters Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2009 Sydney Roosters St George Illawarra Canterbury Parramatta Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2010 Sydney Roosters Melbourne Storm Gold Coast North Queensland Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2011 Cronulla Gold Coast Sydney Roosters Parramatta Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2012 Cronulla Gold Coast Parramatta Penrith Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2013 North Queensland Cronulla Gold Coast Parramatta Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2014 North Queensland Gold Coast Cronulla Newcastle Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2015 Cronulla Gold Coast Sydney Roosters Newcastle Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2016 New Zealand Warriors Penrith Parramatta Newcastle Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2017 Newcastle Penrith Parramatta Cronulla Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2018 Cronulla Newcastle Parramatta Gold Coast Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2019 Gold Coast Newcastle Brisbane Parramatta Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2020 North Queensland Brisbane St George Illawarra Canterbury Correct! Wrong! - Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your e-mail address : Show my results >> Ignore & see my results >> QUIZ: Every wooden spoon side since 2000 I got %%score%% of %%total%% correct. Enjoy the quiz? Click here for more! Share your results Facebook Facebook Twitter ↺ PLAY AGAIN ! 0% Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Privacy Policy Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Privacy Policy Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Latest News QUIZ: Every wooden spoon side since 2000 January 21, 2021 Broncos forward Ethan Bullemor signs on January 21, 2021 Rugby League Chairman Peter V’Landys targeting dodgy player agents January 21, 2021 Breakout Raider Tom Starling gets off six of seven charges for... January 21, 2021 Manly star Dylan Walker given all clear to play Round 1 January 21, 2021 Follow Us134,646FansLike598FollowersFollow11,965FollowersFollow