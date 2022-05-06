Revelations that Mitchell Moses is likely to test the open market at the end of the season have led to questions over his worth.

Moses is off-contract with the Eels at the end of the 2024 season, however, he holds a player option in his favour for the final year of the contract, meaning he is free to field offers from other teams as of November 1 this year.

He is effectively operating under the same rules as every other NRL player off-contract at the end of the 2023 season.

“That’s the million dollar question because as we see the rise in interest for halves, the debate will be that Mitchell Moses is contracted to the Eels until the end of 2023,” The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio said on NRL 360.

“But effectively the Eels have six months to retain him or he will go to the open market from November 1.

While the Eels have been urged to make hay on negotiations with Moses, it may come down to a question of value, with Moses likely to see himself as a million-dollar player in a shrinking halves market.

“The question is what is he worth it and the understanding at this point in time is the Eels will have to get to around that million dollar mark to retain him," Riccio added.

“The early indications are that Moses will test his worth on the open market.

“So he will go to November 1. We have seen what has happened with the Eels in the past around contract situations and certainly around semi-final period.

“That will be a fascinating process if Mitchell, one of their biggest names declares that he is going to go beyond the finals to test his worth.”

The Sydney Morning Herald's Andrew Webster told SEN 1170 Mornings on Friday that Moses should be "close enough" to being a million-dollar player, although the elephant in the room is regarding his lack of a premiership.

“Look, I have to say given the market he’d have to be close enough to it,” Webster said in response to whether Moses is a $1 million player on SEN 1170 Mornings.

“He’s a very good player Mitchell, he’s improved out of sight the last couple of years.

“But until he becomes a premiership winning halfback, people are going to question whether he deserves to be on that amount of money.”