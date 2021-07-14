The NRL have informed the NRL's 12 relocating clubs that the Queensland government have offered the sport an ultimatum to continue the season.

Behave or you're out.

According to an Sydney Morning Herald report, Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has told the NRL any players caught breaking the rules during the first 14 days will be booted from the state.

The news comes following a tumultuous fortnight for the NRL, with multiple bubble breaches. Jai Arrow was booted out of Origin for one in the sunshine state, while there have been numerous other indiscretions in New South Wales. They include the house party at the now sacked Paul Vaughan's house, Josh Dugan's visit to a restaurant and the five Bulldogs players who broke NRL rules when COVID was first rearing its head again in the Eastern Suburbs.

It shouldn't come as an enormous surprise to players or clubs however, given the state of the COVID outbreak in Sydney.

Queensland have closed their border to anyone from the Sydney basin, and it would be unsurprising if the state follow the lead of Victoria in coming days and shut the border to the entire state.

It means that, for the first 14 days in Queensland, the 12 NRL clubs will be limited to games, training and their hotel rooms, with no interaction in the community.

It's understood that after those 14 days, the players will be able to revert to NRL Apollo restrictions. They have been set at Level 4 for all clubs at some point this season, but with the border shut and no active cases in Brisbane, there could be scope for the level to be lower.

Level 4 only allows players to make essential trips outside of training or games.