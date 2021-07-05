Queensland second rower David Fifita is set to miss State of Origin Game 3 unless he can have a dangerous contact charge overturned.

While the hit on Sam Williams in the 30th minute of the Gold Coast Titans big win over the Canberra Raiders on Saturday was only handed down by the Match Review Committee as Grade 1, the 100 base points rule Fifita out of Origin unless he fights and wins.

His two non-similar prior offences in the last two years would also leave him with carry-over points if he either excepts the early plea, or fights and loses at the judiciary.

It's understood Fifita will challenge the verdict on Tuesday night. However, this information will be confirmed by the Gold Coast Titans in the coming hours.

In slightly better news for the Maroons, Valentine Holmes will be free to play as he was handed a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge. The penalty will only be monetary in nature for Holmes for tackle on another Queensland player in fullback Kalyn Ponga in the 76th minute of the Knights big win over the Cowboys.

Elsewhere, the Canterbury Bulldogs are set to receive another helping of bad news with Jeremy Marshall-King looking at two weeks on the sidelines for a crusher tackle. The hooker has been one of the Bulldogs' better players this year, and missing two games will only add insult to an already significant injury for the Bulldogs, who fell 66 points to nothing on the weekend against the Sea Eagles.

Ava Seuamanufagai is also looking at a week on the sidelines for Canterbury after receiving a dangerous contact charge on Martin Taupau in the 80th minute of the blowout win.

It's better news at Bondi for Trent Robinson and the Sydney Roosters though, with Jared Waerea-Hargreaves only receiving a fine for contrary conduct in the 52nd minute of their 46-0 loss to the Melbourne Storm. Fellow forward Daniel Suluka-Fifita wasn't so lucky though, with the youngster looking at a week on the sidelines for a dangerous contact charge on Cameron Munster.

All judiciary challenge decisions will be advised by clubs in the coming hours.