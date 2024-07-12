The Brisbane Broncos have been hit by yet another issue heading into Round 19, with Brendan Piakura reportedly picking up an injury in training ahead of State of Origin Game 3.

The edge forward has been part of the squad throughout this year's series, gaining valuable Origin experience ahead of a potential debut in the coming years.

But his chances of being released to play for the Brisbane Broncos this weekend have reportedly suffered a major blow with News Corp reporting that he was brought down awkwardly in an opposed training session and left the field with ice then applied to his ankle.

It's unclear how serious the injury is for Piakura at this stage, but just days out from the Broncos' important Round 19 clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons, it now appears unlikely he will be able to play for Kevin Walters' side.

So understrength are the Broncos for the clash that they could only name 20 players on Tuesday afternoon, with the squad gutted by State of Origin and injuries.

The forwards in particular are exceptionally short, with usual backup dummy half Tyson Smoothy named to play at lock forward.

Should he be ruled out, it's understood youngster Va'a Semu will be brought into the side to make his NRL debut.

While he is a prop - and a giant at that - it's likely Kobe Hetherington would be shuffled into the starting side, with Semu added to the bench.

Hetherington is a middle third player predominantly but may be viewed as the type of player who has the versatility to shuffle onto the edge in a crisis such as the one the Broncos are facing currently.

In what is the Dragons' first trip away from Sydney since Round 2, Shane Flanagan's side will be desperate for a win over the understrength Broncos to reverse their own fortunes after a horror loss to the Sydney Roosters for the second time this year last weekend.

Both the Dragons and Broncos are around the edge of the top eight and in the mix for finals, but could well need to win five and six games out of their last eight respectively to qualify, making this game one with enormous finals implications.

Brisbane will get players back from injury in the coming weeks including general Adam Reynolds, but wins will be needed before then if they are to be in with a shout of making the finals.

Kick-off in the Broncos-Dragons clash is set for 7:35 pm (AEST) on Saturday.