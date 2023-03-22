How do you wrap up Round 3? For one it saw a mountain of points scored. There were a host of upsets, again. Perhaps most importantly of all, only one game saw a blowout result.

It was a tough week for those looking after Power Rankings though. We have three undefeated sides, two winless sides and 12 teams who are almost completely interchangeable.

Unlike other Power Rankings, we don't base this purely on the best side on paper. Form, results, expectations, and strength of opponent are all taken into account.

Where did your team land after a hot yet high-scoring Round 3?:

1. Brisbane Broncos (1)

This was far from a perfect performance from the Broncos but I don't remember seeing a more pristine ten-minute spell of football than from this past Saturday night.

Trailing 16-8 at halftime, Brisbane piled on six unanswered tries, including four in the final ten minutes to post an imposing 40-18 scoreline.

Payne Haas, Reece Walsh, Patrick Carrigan, Kotoni Staggs and Adam Reynolds were all incredible. Reece Walsh made a big statement. Suncorp is now his house!

2. The Dolphins (2)

Another week, another win for the Dolphins! The NRL's new boys remain undefeated after a comfortable Friday evening win over the Knights.

Tesi Niu's hattrick saw him become the star on the night. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Jamayne Isaako continued their brilliant starts to the season. The aforementioned three simply can't stop scoring.

Up front Tom Gilbert and Connelly Lemuelu are making names for themselves. Wayne Bennett has this team humming heading into the top of the table clash with the Broncos.

3. Manly Sea Eagles (3)

Manly returned from the bye and banked two precious competition points against old rivals the Eels. Fortress Brookvale just might be back.

Tom Trbojevic. That is all! He has started the season in 2021 form, which is frightening. Reuben Garrick and DCE are the huge beneficiaries of Turbo's 10/10 performances.

Josh Schuster's first effort in his new role will have Manly fans grinning from ear to ear. Haumole Olakau'atu has to play Origin this year.

4. Penrith Panthers (4)

Penrith will "travel" to Commbank Stadium to play the Eels on the back of a week off. They'll be well rested and heavy favourites to extend their rivals winless start to the season.

The Panthers sit 1-1 with the bye. Given the fact they lost two massive superstars and had the most difficult pre-season, you'd absolutely take that.

Manly and the Dragons combined for two wins coming off the enforced week off. Penrith will look to make it three in a row.

5. New Zealand Warriors (9)

There were some big upsets in Round Three but, for mine, there were none bigger than the Warriors win over the Cowboys in Townsville.

Wayde Egan continued his blistering start to the season with yet another try. Unfortunately a head knock ended his day and may cost him Round Four.

Marcelo Montoya is in career best form. Te Marie Martin is in near career best form. Taine Tuaupiki was very good on debut. Things are looking very good across the Tasman.

6. Gold Coast Titans (13)

The Titans managed to hold off the fast finishing Storm on a very hot Saturday afternoon. This was arguably the most entertaining game of the weekend.

Alofiana Khan-Pereira and Aaron Schoupp both crossed for doubles. Brian Kelly was rewarded with a brilliant return with a try of his own.

AJ Brimson looks far more at home at fullback. Tanah Boyd has rewarded his coach's trust in a big way. Kieran Foran responded to being hooked with an outstanding second half. Fun win!

7. Canterbury Bulldogs (12)

Despite their best efforts in the final 20 minutes, the Bulldogs managed to hold on for an entertaining win on Sunday afternoon. Given it was 36 degrees, I can excuse the late fade out.

The proceeding 60 minutes though were as good as it gets. Entertaining tries scored in the sun in front of a sold out Belmore Sports Ground? Rugby League at its finest.

Josh Addo-Carr crossed for a double but it was Jacob Kiraz who was, again, the star of the show. Hayze Perham and Matt Burton were also very good on the day. Max King is a monster.

8. St George Illawarra Dragons (5)

The Dragons are unlucky to slide so far here but that final ten minutes against the Broncos left a lasting impression.

They actual lead the Suncorp battle at half time, and pushed the Broncs until the 70th minute. Unfortunately four tries in the final ten minutes saw the score blowout.

Jayden Sullivan is enjoying a brilliant start to the season while Tyrell Sloan looks like the option at number one. They'll look to bounce back, at home, against the Sharks.

9. Sydney Roosters (14)

I don't know what to make of the Roosters. They were a bad Damian Cook decision away from being potentially blown off the park yet sit 2-1 despite being average.

The Roosters held on for a vital win the game's biggest rivalry. Jaxson Paulo punished the side who let him walk away with a match-winning double.

Brandon Smith showed signs of what is to come. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves turned the game when he came on. The Roosters were battered in the middle until JWH ran out. He was the difference on the night.

10. Melbourne Storm (7)

The Storm sit 13th but I feel they've played much better than that. They did suffer a four point loss away to the Titans but given their casualty ward, it's not the end of the world.

Jonah Pezet looked very much at home in the halves. If Hughes is suspended this weekend then Pezet should hold his spot to partner the returning Munster.

Tariq Sims had an up and down game but will be a huge plus in the coming weeks. Nick Meaney is a point scoring freak. Bellamy won't be happy but he also won't be worried.

11. South Sydney Rabbitohs (6)

The Bunnies started their Friday night clash on fire. They were ten-nil up and had the Roosters shot to pieces. If Damian Cook goes left, it's game over.

Campbell Graham almost won the game on his own back but made crucial errors. Cody Walker was a passenger on the night and showed very obvious frustration.

Keaon Koloamatangi is an Origin certainty. He has been unstoppable in the opening three weeks of the 2023 season.

12. Cronulla Sharks (8)

The Sharks have now lost a second game to a side missing a big part of their roster. The "yeah but Nicho was missing" excuse is running very thin.

Will Kennedy, Braydon Trindall and Britton Nikora were three of the top six players on the field but the Sharks wouldn't have had another player in the top 15.

That 12 minute period after the halftime break was some of the worst football you'll see this season. Matt Moylan has 174 NRL games to his name yet still can't tackle.

13. Canberra Raiders (16)

Canberra remaining below the team they beat last weekend is a bit of an aberration but despite the win here, the Raiders are still well below par.

Corey Horsburgh won his personal battle with Royce Hunt 10-7 on the night and was ultimately the difference. Albert Hopoate and Matthew Timoko were both rewarded for good games with tries of their own.

The Raiders rode a very vocal home crowd to their first win of the season despite some major cattle missing. This could kick start their season.

14. North Queensland Cowboys (11)

The Cowboys were unable to bounce back from their Round Two loss to the Broncos last weekend. This despite hosting an unfancied Warriors outfit in oppressive heat.

Tom Chester looked more than capable at the back but the Cowboys missed Scott Drinkwater. Townsend and Dearden's stats looked good but they don't tell the real story.

Simply put, the Cowboys lost the middle. Jason Taumalolo was the only Cowboys forward to top 100 metres. Jeremiah Nanai's run metres were updated to 43. That's still nowhere near enough.

15. Newcastle Knights (10)

Newcastle's season is, unfortunately, heading down the path most of us predicted. They're trying their backsides off but lack the talent and polish.

Friday evening was the Lachlan Miller show, as the speedster recruit lit up McDonald Jones Stadium.

2023 is shaping as yet another rebuilding season. It's good to see the younger players given bench spots, albeit through necessity. I'm reaching for positives.

16. Parramatta Eels (15)

The Eels sit 0-3. They have a -12 point differential having lost to three heavyweights, each game a four point loss.

It's hardly time to hit the panic button, especially given they will see Ryan Matterson return this weekend, but a loss to the Panthers will be hard to stomach.

Thursday night's game shapes as a near must win. A Grand Final "rematch" (I hate that term) against their Western Sydney rivals. Winless start to the season. There should be no shortage of motivation here.

17. Wests Tigers (17)

I'm torn here. Ok for 60 or more minutes the Tigers were made to look like Reserve Graders but the final 20 minutes may prove a big positive.

Adam Doueihi moved to fullback at the expense of Charlie Staines who shifted to the wing. This allowed Brandon Wakeham to play in the seven, moving Brooks to the six.

That seems to be the blueprint moving forward. Wakeham has been the form player of the NSW Cup and deserves a crack. Hopefully this is a turning point for the Tigers, who are currently the comp's worst side.