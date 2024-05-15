The St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly attempting to extend the contract of one of their most impressive juniors.

A standout for the club's SG Ball Cup team - St George Dragons - Jesse Williams was vital to guiding the club to victory in the competition's Grand Final against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

After an impressive season, which saw him finish with 20 tries in 11 games, the centre capped it off with two tries in the final game of the season.

Now reports have emerged from Wide World of Sports, that Jesse Williams has become a hot property in rugby league, and the Dragons aim to extend his services for the club.

Williams is off-contract at the end of the 2025 season but previously caught the attention of two rival clubs earlier this season.

However, due to new rules implemented by the NRL, clubs are unable to talk to him until November in an attempt to lure him away from the Red V.