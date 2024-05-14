After an influential win against the Cowboys last weekend, the Gold Coast Titans have issued an official update on the four players who left the field.

In a significant blow for the QLD Maroons and the Gold Coast Titans, the club has confirmed that fullback AJ Brimson will face up to two months on the sidelines after sustaining a groin injury.

Veteran playmaker Kieran Foran will join him on the sidelines this week with a minor hamstring strain but could return as early as next week's game against inner-state rivals Brisbane Broncos.

Outside back Phillip Sami will also miss this week's game due to a hamstring injury. He has sustained a Grade 2 hamstring strain and will be unavailable for selection for the next month.

Initially reported to have suffered a season-ending suspected pectoral rupture, the club has since confirmed that Harley Smith-Shields will no longer spend the remainder of the season in the injury ward.

Instead, the ex-Canberra Raiders centre will only miss six weeks and is expected to avoid surgery on the pec injury.

Facing the Newcastle Knights in Magic Round, the mass injuries see the club make four changes for this week.

Aaron Schoupp and Alofiana Khan-Pereira will enter the backline for Smith-Shields and Sami, while Chris Randall and Sam Verrills will make up the new halves pairing - Erin Clark will move to the dummy-half role.