Lachlan Lam, a former halfback for the Sydney Roosters, has reportedly caught the attention of multiple NRL teams.

Having last played in the NRL in 2021, Lam has been plying his trade with the Leigh Leopards in the Super League under father and coach Adrian Lam.

Here, he has become one of the elite playmakers of the competition and has rejuvenated his career overseas and playing on the international scene for the Papua New Guinea Kumuls.

Following Lewis Dodd's signing with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Lam could become the next Super League halfback to make the move to the NRL.

The son of former Queensland and Papua New Guinea international Adrian Lam, Lachlan Lam has reportedly caught the interest of several NRL teams, per Wide World of Sports.

At this stage, it is unknown which clubs are interested in his services, but the Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans are two teams in dire need of a capable halfback.

This isn't the first time Lam has been linked with a return to the NRL.

After guiding the Leopards to their first Challenge Cup since 1971, reports emerged that the Canberra Raiders held talks with Lam in an attempt to bring him back to the NRL.

However, the rumours linking him to the Raiders would end up being dispelled with the club instead targeting Ethan Sanders from the Parramatta Eels while shifting Ethan Strange from the centres to the halves. The club also signed Kaeo Weeks from the Manly Sea Eagles.

Before moving to England to play with the Leigh Leopards, Lachlan Lam appeared in 31 games for the Sydney Roosters between 2019-2022 and was a member of the club's youth system since the age of 13.