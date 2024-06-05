Queensland Maroons' assistant coach Nate Myles has been slapped with an official warning by the NRL after reportedly launching a tirade at Joseph Suaalii after his send off during the opening exchanges of the opening game of the 2024 State of Origin series.

Suaalii was sent off early in the contest by referee Ashley Klein and bunker official Liam Kennedy for a terrible tackle against Queensland fullback Reece Walsh.

The Blues' centre, making his Origin debut caught Walsh with direct high contact, and the officials had no hesitation in giving Suaalii his marching orders.

News Corp are reporting that Queensland assistant coach Nate Myles was sitting on the bench at the time and didn't hold back as Suaalii went past his position on his way to the dressing rooms.

While it's unclear what was said, it's believed Myles had to be pulled up for his behaviour by an NRL official on the sideline and was warned in the process.

It's unclear if any sanctions will head Myles' way with two games still remaining in this year's State of Origin series.

Walsh was ruled out of the game on the back of the high shot after showing Grade 1 concussion symptoms, and Queensland's disappointment was evident, with coach Billy Slater telling Channel 9 they probably didn't want to know his immediate reaction to the tackle when he was interviewed in the coaches box.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow would shift to fullback, with Selwyn Cobbo coming off the bench to play at centre as a result, with the Maroons turning the screws late on to run away with a 38 points to 10 victory - their biggest ever in Sydney.

Walsh is now no guarantee to be fit for Game 2, which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in three weeks.