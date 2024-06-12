Queensland Rugby League (QRL) have confirmed the team that will face New South Wales in the annual Under-19s Men's State of Origin match.

The team is headlined by Brisbane Broncos playmaker Coby Black and Sydney Roosters front-rower De La Salle Va'a, while North Queensland Cowboys duo Jaxon Purdue and Jamal Shibasaki are the only players with NRL experience.

The team will be coached by Ben Te'o, while Darius Boyd, Jesse Maclean and Nathan Small will be a part of the coaching staff under Te'o

Queensland U19s Men's State of Origin Squad

1. Jaxon Purdue (North Queensland Cowboys)

2. Israel Leota (Brisbane Broncos)

3. LJ Nonu (The Dolphins)

4. Sam Stephenson (Gold Coast Titans)

5. Tyreece Tait (Sydney Roosters)

6. Stanley Huen (Melbourne Storm)

7. Coby Black (Brisbane Broncos)

8. Michael Waqa (The Dolphins)

9. Cameron Bukowski (Brisbane Broncos)

10. De La Salle Va'a (Sydney Roosters)

11. Zac Garton (The Dolphins)i

12. Jamal Shibasaki (North Queensland Cowboys)

13. Mason Kira (North Queensland Cowboys)

Interchange

14. Mutua Brown (North Queensland Cowboys)

15. Beni Allen (Brisbane Broncos)

16. Lewis Symonds (The Dolphins)

17. Harry Armstrong (Brisbane Broncos)

Reserves

18. Reece Foley (Sydney Roosters)

19. Cooper Bai (Gold Coast Titans)

20. Amare Milford (Melbourne Storm)

QRL confirmed that the squad will enter camp this Friday on the Gold Coast before the match next week on Thursday, 20 June.