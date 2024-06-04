North Queensland Cowboys rookie Jaxon Purdue has opened up about his remarkable NRL debut, which saw him compete against players he grew up watching on television.

Named on the team sheet hours before the match against the Sydney Roosters, Purdue filled in for the injured Tom Chester in the centres last weekend.

This occurred despite Purdue never previously playing the position in his rugby league career - Purdue is predominantly a halfback and has been playing for the Mackay Cutters in the QLD Cup.

Revealing he found out last Tuesday that he would be making his first-grade debut, Purdue faced off against opposing centre Michael Jennings with an 18-year and 300-game difference between them.

"I was trying not to cry when he [Todd Payten] told me," Purdue told Zero Tackle.

"I just got goosebumps all down my body and the first thing I wanted to do is call my mum and dad and tell them because I know how proud they would be.

"He pulled me aside, and he said, 'Oh mate, you're going to play NRL this weekend, let's just keep it on the low for now, but you're going to be playing'."

Admitting it was a surreal feeling to run out on the field, Purdue disclosed the opposing fullback Joseph Manu was one of his favourite players growing up.

"Versing him tonight, it was unbelievable," he added.

"When I saw him out there I sort of got goosebumps as well because I'm like holy! This is it. This is the highest level like I can play.

"I shook his hand, obviously, I just said good game, and he congratulated me for debuting, so I got a lot of respect for him."

Having always played rugby league - and touch football - as a junior, he moved to Townsville under the Cowboys development program but has always been a North Queensland supporter.

"He was my favourite player as well," he said on teammate Jason Taumalolo.

"I got him on my screensaver on my PlayStation and Kyle Feldt definitely, scoring that 2015 winning Grand Final try."

Playing all 80 minutes, Purdue finished the match with 19 tackles and 113 running metres. However, his standout moment came after making a try-saving tackle against her hero in the match's final minutes.

"Considering he's a halfback, and that's his first-ever game at centre...he's super fit and I think he impressed everyone here at our club since he's come in," Cowboys coach Todd Payten said after the match.

"He's done a couple of days here and there in the pre-season. He's done some things in those moments where coaches and players stand up and go wow.

"He's just one of those footballers that know where to be and be in the right place through sheer effort and he's super.

"He's up there with the elite players within out club so (if) he keeps his head on his shoulders and keep working hard, he's going to be a very, very good player."

A Mackay junior, Purdue has had a magnificent 12 months, which have seen him lead St Patrick's College to the Aaron Payne Cup title - where he was named the top try-scorer - make his QLD Cup debut, and now make his NRL first-grade debut.

As he looks down the road, he hopes to find more game time in the NRL in the future but insists he has to stay patient and try and learn new things every day under the tutelage of Payten, Chad Townsend and Tom Dearden.

"Probably just staying patient, just learning new thing everyday at training and asking the older boys for advice," he continued.

"If I don't get a run for the rest of the year, I'll just keep working hard for it but I'm happy I made my debut and the job's not done, the goal's not done.

"I'll just keep working hard for it."