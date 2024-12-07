South Sydney Rabbitohs leader Jai Arrow has revealed that he'd "have no problems" with the duo of Brandon Smith and John Bateman potentially joining the club in the near future.

Out of favour with their respective teams, the international duo have been linked with a surprising switch to the Rabbitohs in recent weeks alongside uncontracted front-rower Matthew Lodge.

Set to miss the first half of the 2025 NRL season with injury, Brandon Smith is unlikely to remain at the Sydney Roosters beyond the conclusion of next year after they confirmed the signing of NSW Blues hooker Reece Robson from the North Queensland Cowboys.

In Bateman's case, it is understood that the Wests Tigers are willing to pay up to $350,000 per season for him to play elsewhere after he took up a short-term loan stint with the Warrington Wolves at the end of the 2024 season.

Speaking at the club's partnership launch with Wahu at Maroubra Beach, Jai Arrow was questioned on the club's links to Bateman and Smith, to which he replied that they were not only "quality players" but also "quality people".

"There's obviously a lot of speculation. There's a lot coming to us at the moment," Arrow said.

"Pretty sure we don't have that many spots to fill, but they're obviously quality names that have been thrown out. Quality players as well and no doubt quality people.

"I'd have no problems with those names coming to the club and hopefully playing good footy for Souths."

The Rabbitohs have three spots remaining on their Top 30 roster for the 2025 NRL season following the departure of Lachlan Ilias to the St George Illawarra Dragons, where he will link up with former Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook.

They are also attempting to receive salary cap compensation after skipper Cameron Murray was injured during the 2024 Pacific Championships and could be absent for up to the opening two months.

Rabbitohs Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Latrell Mitchell

2. Alex Johnston

3. Campbell Graham

4. Jack Wighton

5. Tyrone Munro

6. Cody Walker

7. Lewis Dodd

8. Tevita Tatola

9. Peter Mamouzelos

10. Davvy Moale

11. Keaon Koloamatangi

12. Jai Arrow

13. Cameron Murray

Interchange

14. Josh Schuster

15. Euan Aitken

16. Tallis Duncan

17. Lachlan Hubner

Rest of squad

18. Haizyn Mellars

19. Thomas Fletcher

20. Sean Keppie

21. Jamie Humphreys

22. Jye Gray

23. Jacob Host

24. Siliva Havili

25. Shaquai Mitchell

26. Ben Lovett

27. Isaiah Tass

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

2025 development list

1. Liam Le Blanc

2. Gerome Burns

3. Max McCarthy

4. Fletcher Myers

5. Nazareth Taua