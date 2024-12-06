The Wests Tigers are reportedly so desperate to move on from second-rower John Bateman that they will pay up to $350,000 per season for him to play elsewhere.

Bateman has been unseen at Concord since he was released in the middle of the 2024 campaign to take up a short-term loan in the English Super League with the Warrington Wolves.

That, if reports are to be believed, came on the back of a falling out with rookie head coach Benji Marshall, who is reported to have given the Englishman a 'dressing down' after a poor performance.

Those performances weren't few and far between for Bateman over his season and a half at the joint-venture, with his second stint in the NRL not living up to the hype of his first one, when he helped the Canberra Raiders to the 2019 grand final.

Marshall has done his best to squash any rumours of a falling out with the English star, suggesting it simply didn't happen, although he admitted recently he was unsure if Bateman would return to the club.

CEO Shane Richardson, however, said the club would have no issues with Bateman returning for the final two years of his deal.

Behind closed doors, though, the Sydney Morning Herald is reporting circumstances are slightly different, with the Tigers prepared to pay more than half of his reported $650,000 per year deal to play elsewhere.

The Manly Sea Eagles were believed to be previously interested in Bateman, although they have since pulled out of the running, while Wayne Bennett and the South Sydney Rabbitohs are still believed to be interested.

Bennett is looking for a rapid turnaround in fortunes upon his return to Maroubra, and Bateman is the sort of player he would get plenty out of, with that potential acquisition likely shifting Keaon Koloamatangi into the middle third of the field for good after he impressed there throughout 2024.

The Tigers have plenty of young forwards at the club and have spent plenty on new recruits this year, but the salary cap isn't an issue for the joint venture, hence their willingness to pay Bateman to play elsewhere.

Bateman is currently contracted at the Tigers until the end of the 2026 NRL season.