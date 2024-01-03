The Queensland Rugby League have been left owed over $200,000 after their streaming provider collapsed.

Over 100 creditors are out of pocket from the collapse of the Sydney-based Cluch Pty Ltd, according to a News Corp report.

Cluch came on board with the QRL at the start of the 2023 campaign to help create Q Plus TV, which allowed the live streaming of all QLD Cup games, as well as other games across the Colts, women's and other competitions administered by the QRL.

In all, over 400 games were live streamed through the platform from out of Queensland.

The deal between the streaming provider and the QRL was groundbreaking, and promised a number of financial benefits for the administrative body and clubs alike, but that has now come to a grinding halt with the revelation the company have gone into voluntary administration.

The QRL told the publication they are now doing their due dilligence to understand the impact on their services heading into the 2024 season, with the continuation of a streaming product now of paramount importance.

The QRL are the companies largest out of pocket creditor, being owed $233,000 according to the report, although it's unclear what money they will see back.

It's believed somewhere between 8 cents and 23 cents on the dollar may be achieved, leaving a large financial blackhole for the state body, and the report suggests that, while Cluch is still operational with just a five-person workforce, it has almost $2 million in debt and the insolvency firm Worrells who have been appointed liquidators claim the company was trading insolvent since November 2021.

The 2024 QRL season kicks off in early March.