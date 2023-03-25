While the NRL continues to look at ways to further expand the competition, Wayne Bennett believes relocating a NSW club should be the first step.

A 17th team entered the NRL this season in the Dolphins, who have been a surprising success under Wayne Bennett so far. The side's underwhelming recruitment had them tipped by many for the wooden spoon before starting the year 3-0.

They finally suffered their first defeat on Friday night, a six-point loss to 'big brother' Broncos in the inaugural 'Battle for Brisbane'.

While the Dolphins have started well, introducing three new franchises in the next decade seems a stretch, even if there is a host of candidates vying for their own team.

Perth, Adelaide, Toowoomba, Mackay, Wellington and a combined Pasifika team have all been floated, however there's been debate over whether the NRL has the talent for 20 sides, as well as the length of time it takes to establish them.

Queensland Rugby League's chairman, Bruce Hatcher, has called for a Sydney team to be culled with nine clubs currently sharing the major city, while Newcastle is the tenth NSW club, just two hours north.

Hatcher has found an ally in Wayne Bennett, as well as ARLC chairman Peter V'landys, who are both pushing for further expansion.

Hatcher believes instead of killing off a club, they should be moved to Perth, and give the city a pre-existing brand to barrack for.

“The best way to give Perth an identity in the NRL is to straddle two markets with a history starting out of Sydney,” Hatcher told News Corp.

“There are too many teams in Sydney, but if you take one team out of Sydney and move it to Perth, we will have a better-balanced competition with a national footprint.

“I'm not going to name which (Sydney) team should go, I will leave that to the ARL Commission.

“The AFL has relocated teams with South Melbourne and Fitzroy and while it took time, the Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions are now forces of their competition.