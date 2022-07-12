It will be winner takes all in the 2022 State of Origin decider, with Game 3 to be played in Brisbane as the New South Wales look to win a decider north of the border against the Queensland Maroons for the first time since 2005. This is Zero Tackle's complete guide to live streaming the match online or watching it on TV.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8:10pm (AEST) at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, July 13, however, the real kick-off time may actually be a couple of minutes later following the national anthem and final warm-up.

After suffering a horror series-opening loss at home, the Blues trounced the Maroons in Game 2 to keep the series alive and set up the decider in Brisbane.

How to watch State of Origin Game 3 in Australia

While the rest of the NRL season has multiple viewing methods, Channel 9 holds exclusive rights to all three games in the inter-state representative series.

Their broadcast will start just over an hour before the game commences at 7pm (AEST).

It is scheduled to run until 11:00pm (AEST) - or approximately just over an hour after the conclusion of the game in Brisbane

Channel 9 can be found on Channel 90 in high definition and 91 in standard definition, or on Channel 100 if watching through a Foxtel services.

Unlike other NRL games, all major centres in Australia will receive the Origin contest on Channel 9, rather than having to switch to a secondary channel. Some regional centres may need to broadcast on Channel 9 affiliate stations.

How to live stream State of Origin Game 3 online in Australia

Like the TV broadcast, Channel 9 own the exclusive rights to Origin in digital format as well, meaning the only way to live stream the match will be through their digital platform, 9Now.

This is free to use, although you will need to sign up with a valid email address to gain access to the platform.

9Now can be viewed on mobile, tablet and desktop devices.

Don’t forget that you can stay tuned to Zero Tackle throughout the contest, and directly afterwards for news, analysis and opinion from the game.