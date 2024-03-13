The QLD Cup will enter its second round this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the Queensland competition.
Northern Pride vs Brisbane Tigers
Northern Pride
1. Seamus King-Smith
2. Nat McGavin
3. TBA
4. Bacho Salam
5. Jenson Taumoepeau
6. Jake Clifford
7. Thomas Duffy
8. Ash Little
9. Kyle Schneider (c)
10. Josh Allen
11. Ewan Moore
12. Jack Gosiewski
13. Evan Child
Interchange
14. Dantoray Lui
15. Terrence Casey-Douglas
16. Marly Bitungane
17. Paea Pua
Reserves
18. Lachlan West
19. Will Partridge
Brisbane Tigers
1. Treigh Stewart
2. Max Lehmann
3. Thomas Rafter
4. Saimone Ahomana
5. Coby Williamson
6. Ryley Jacks (c)
7. Jack Miers
8. Jack Natapu
9. Hsad Faaee
10. Tristan Powell
11. Kane Bradley
12. Leivaha Pulu
13. Samuel Wallis
Interchange
14. Caleb Daunt
15. Bennett Leslie
16. Moses Noovao-McGreal
17. Chris McQueen
Reserves
18. Tom McGrath