The QLD Cup will enter its second round this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the Queensland competition.

Northern Pride vs Brisbane Tigers

Northern Pride

1. Seamus King-Smith

2. Nat McGavin

3. TBA

4. Bacho Salam

5. Jenson Taumoepeau

6. Jake Clifford

7. Thomas Duffy

8. Ash Little

9. Kyle Schneider (c)

10. Josh Allen

11. Ewan Moore

12. Jack Gosiewski

13. Evan Child Interchange

14. Dantoray Lui

15. Terrence Casey-Douglas

16. Marly Bitungane

17. Paea Pua Reserves

18. Lachlan West

19. Will Partridge Brisbane Tigers 1. Treigh Stewart

2. Max Lehmann

3. Thomas Rafter

4. Saimone Ahomana

5. Coby Williamson

6. Ryley Jacks (c)

7. Jack Miers

8. Jack Natapu

9. Hsad Faaee

10. Tristan Powell

11. Kane Bradley

12. Leivaha Pulu

13. Samuel Wallis Interchange

14. Caleb Daunt

15. Bennett Leslie

16. Moses Noovao-McGreal

17. Chris McQueen Reserves

