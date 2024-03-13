NRL Pre-Season Challenge Rd 1 - Dolphins v Titans
SUNSHINE COAST, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 18: Trai Fuller of the Dolphins attempts to break away from the defence during the NRL Pre-season challenge match between the Dolphins and Gold Coast Titans at Sunshine Coast Stadium on February 18, 2024 in Sunshine Coast, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The QLD Cup will enter its second round this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the Queensland competition.

Back
Next

Northern Pride vs Brisbane Tigers

GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA - JULY 14: Jake Clifford of the North Queensland Cowboys scores a try during the round 17 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the North Queensland Cowboys at Central Coast Stadium on July 14, 2019 in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images)

Northern Pride

1. Seamus King-Smith
2. Nat McGavin
3. TBA
4. Bacho Salam
5. Jenson Taumoepeau
6. Jake Clifford
7. Thomas Duffy
8. Ash Little
9. Kyle Schneider (c)
10. Josh Allen
11. Ewan Moore
12. Jack Gosiewski
13. Evan Child

Interchange
14. Dantoray Lui
15. Terrence Casey-Douglas
16. Marly Bitungane
17. Paea Pua

Reserves
18. Lachlan West
19. Will Partridge

Brisbane Tigers

1. Treigh Stewart
2. Max Lehmann
3. Thomas Rafter
4. Saimone Ahomana
5. Coby Williamson
6. Ryley Jacks (c)
7. Jack Miers
8. Jack Natapu
9. Hsad Faaee
10. Tristan Powell
11. Kane Bradley
12. Leivaha Pulu
13. Samuel Wallis

Interchange
14. Caleb Daunt
15. Bennett Leslie
16. Moses Noovao-McGreal
17. Chris McQueen

Reserves
18. Tom McGrath

Back
Next