Will Chambers and Kane Evans had an explosive run-in on the footy field just a few weeks ago, and now a boxing promoter reportedly wants to see them duke it out in the ring.

According to an The Daily Telegraph report, promoter and No Limit boss Matt Rose is setting up a weekend of boxing in November that will feature former Cronulla Sharks' captain Paul Gallen, Australian boxing star Tim Tszyu and potentially other NRL players.

He now wants Chambers and Evans to settle things in the ring.

An on-field feud exploded between Chambers and Evans when the Warriors narrowly edged out the Sharks in Round 21 by two points.

Following an error by Evans in the 35th minute, Will Chambers was seen to be audibly mouthing off at Evans, who in turn, landed a couple of punches on the chin of Chambers.

The centre laughed as Evans reacted, with the veteran Cronulla recruit having more than one run in from sledging over the past couple of weeks.

Needless to say, Evans served his ten minutes in the sin bin - and not for the last time that day after he found himself back in the bin during the second half for a dangerous tackle.

It's understood Evans will be contacted his week by the promoter in an attempt to set up the bout.

What is unclear is whether their respective NRL clubs will allow them to compete, although in the case of Chambers, being off-contract likely means he won't have to answer to anyone unless he has signed a new deal by then.

Speculation has been rife as to whether Chambers will be offered a new deal by the Sharks, although it's understood incoming coach Craig Fitzgibbon will value form over sledging when making the decision on Chambers, as well as a number of other Cronulla players who are off-contract ahead of 2022, including Aiden Tolman, Josh Dugan and Aaron Woods, although the later two seem unlikely to stay in the Shire.

Evans is currently serving suspensions for his efforts in the previous contest against Cronulla, where he was placed on report three times.