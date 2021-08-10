The Cronulla Sharks will welcome new club Craig Fitzgibbon to the club in 2022, but he is yet to make decisions on a number of off-contract players.

Centre Will Chambers is one of those, and he has been getting plenty of attention in the last fortnight for his on-field sledging.

But according to a report in Sydney Morning Herald, Fitzgibbon will look at form, rather than what's coming out of Chambers mouth to determine whether the veteran will be given a new deal.

According to the report, Jesse Ramien and Connor Tracey are the preferred starting centres come 2022, leaving Chambers scratching for a back-up spot.

It could come more often than not though, given Tracey's ability to cover in the halves, should injury strike there, although the signing of Nicho Hynes and apparent preference of Matt Moylan and Brayden Trindall may also have something to say on that issue.

Chambers was a mid-season signing for the Sharks, returning from a stint in rugby union. The former Melbourne Storm, Queensland State of Origin and Australian Kangaroos representative has played nine games for the men from the Shire, but has struggled for form, scoring just a single try and missing an average of almost five tackles per game.

No other clubs have reportedly expressed interest in the talkative 33-year-old, who had to observe two weeks isolation recently on the back of an accidental biosecurity breach when he landed at Sydney Airport following a stint in Melbourne.

It's understood Fitzgibbon is also looking to make calls on Aiden Tolman and Billy Magoulias in the coming weeks.