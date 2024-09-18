One of the best up-and-coming prospects at the Parramatta Eels has earned the opportunity to train with the NRL squad during the 2025 pre-season, which could lead to an NRL contract.

Likened to Mitchell Moses while playing in the halves before transitioning to the fullback role, Zero Tackle can reveal that Te Hurinui Twidle will train with the first-grade squad in the upcoming pre-season.

Zero Tackle understands that his contract with the club also includes a club option for a development contract for the following season in 2026.

Recently playing in the Eels' Jersey Flegg Cup team this year, Twidle is one of the best young players in the club's pathways system and helped lead the Eels to the SG Ball Cup title in 2023.

Recruited from New Zealand, he will be eager to impress during the pre-season and contend with Isaiah Iongi for the No.1 jersey in the future as Clinton Gutherson looks set to move to a utility role.