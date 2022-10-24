Discarded former Gold Coast Titans co-captain Kevin Proctor looks to have prolonged his rugby league career after months of uncertainty following his infamous vaping incident, with reports indicating he's secured a deal in the Super League.

The 33-year-old was sacked by the Titans in July after posting a video of himself vaping in the toilets at Commbank Stadium during his team's game against the Bulldogs.

The club issued the back-rower a $15,000 fine at the time and terminated his contract after a disastrous campaign in which Proctor made just eight appearances.

“Poor KP, he's not the world's smartest person,” Titans coach Justin Holbrook said at the time.

“It's just a really dumb thing and (he) gave us no choice but to finish him up.”

Following the foolish move, it looked like Proctor was likely to opt for retirement over a move to the UK – but he has now signed a ‘lucrative' two-year deal with Super League club Wakefield Trinity, according to WWOS – though no details have been revealed.

The 283-game NRL veteran made his debut for Melbourne back in 2008 and became a respected member of the Storm and New Zealand teams. He departed Victoria for the Gold Coast in 2017, citing family reasons as the primary motivation for the move.

Neither the club nor the player have confirmed the move.

Though Proctor can bring obvious skill and strength to the Wakefield line-up, there may be concerns over his propensity for indiscretions. As well as the vaping incident, Proctor was fined $20,000 and banned for four games by the Titans in regards to a cocaine-related incident in 2017.

He was also found guilty of biting then-Shark Shaun Johnson back during his 250th NRL appearance in 2020 and handed a four-match ban despite maintaining his innocence.

Wakefield are expected to confirm the deal in coming days, with an eye to the fan's response to the decision at a fan forum on October 31st.