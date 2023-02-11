Here we are - the pointy end of the predictions.

The ones that matter.

See which rookie will steal the show in 2023, who will collect the wooden spoon, and the premiers and Dally M winners for both the NRL, and NRLW.

You certainly won't need many guesses to figure out who'll be claiming the Ken Irvine medal this season, because it'll likely be named after him in a few seasons time.

Without further ado, let's dive in.

10. Dally M Rookie of the Year - Paul Alamoti

This is a trickier one than it appears. The NRL rookie class of 2023 is absolutely jam-packed with talent, but how many of them will get an extended run in the NRL?

Blake Mozer, Valynce Te Whare, Jonah Pezet and Isaiya Katoa will all debut in 2023, however only get limited opportunities in their maiden season of the NRL.

While Ata Mariota, Soni Luke and Justin Matamua will be right in the conversation, expect hulking 19 year-old centre Paul Alamoti to receive the award despite missing Round 1 selection.

9. NRLW Dally M - Tamika Upton

We don't technically know where she'll be playing in 2023 yet, but one thing we do know, is that Tamika Upton is going to shine.

While Sam Bremner and Emma Tonegato shared the Jillaroos fullback in Upton's absence, the former Bronco will reemerge as the women's premier fullback, and put her speed, skill and tenacity on display as she reaches another decider.

8. Top point-scorer - Reuben Garrick

The Sea Eagles will be an early season surprise packet granted that Tom Trbojevic remains on the field. While they won't reach their 2021 highs again, the club will have a newfound sense of attacking flare.

Reuben Garrick's move to the centres isn't expected to commence until Jason Saab returns from an ACL injury around early June, leaving Garrick plenty of time to score tries and slot them from the sideline.

7. Top try-scorer - Alex Johnston

Seriously, who else? It isn't the most fearless prediction out there, but 83 tries in three seasons is simply not ignorable. He's the first player in history to score 30 tries in a season TWICE, let alone in back-to-back years. Expect him to collect the Ken Irvine for the fourth straight season.

An unchanged left edge with a fully-fit Latrell Mitchell means only one thing for the 28 year-old Johnston - it's meat pie time. He should snare Ken Irvine's record of 212 tries before the end of 2025.

6. Dally M - Matt Burton

A bolter of sorts, Burton mightn't yet be in the same caliber as a Cleary, Tedesco, Mitchell or Trbojevic, but like Nicho Hynes last season, he'll have his hands over every win.

While they won't make the finals, Burton's Origin snubbing in 2023 will see him play more games than his competitors, and almost guaranteed points in every win and each close loss, pencil in the boy from Dubbo for rugby league's most prestigious award.

5. NRLW Premiers - Newcastle Knights

'Defend the kingdom, b****es!'

Those four little words, and a Grand Final try, was all it took to make Jesse Southwell a Newcastle legend. Her sister, Hannah, is pretty handy as well, representing Australia in soccer and rugby union before the NRLW's dawn.

Millie Boyle is guaranteed to stay at the club with fiancee Adam Elliott making the move over the off-season, if they can convince Tamika Upton to say, the club will lift the trophy a second time.

4. Wooden Spoon - St George Illawarra Dragons

The Dolphins are a popular pick amongst pundits as 2023's worst side, however the soft-bellied Dragons have already lost three members of their spine for various reasons, and there's not much upside.

There's question marks over whether Anthony Griffin sees out the season, an understrength middle third, and whether Ben Hunt has the ability and energy to put the club on his back for consecutive seasons. Something has to give.

3. Minor Premiers - Penrith Panthers

If there's one thing this club has learned over the last three years, it's dominance. How to not take the foot off the throat, and really make the most of an opportunity.

They'll have some stumbling blocks early season trying to fill the voids of departed players, but by Round 6 or 7 the club will be humming again, snaring the top spot in the first ten rounds, they won't relinquish it.

2. Runners-up - Sydney Roosters

The club's rookies have experience under their belt, the majority of their bona fide stars are still in their prime, they've recruited Brandon Smith, and are full-to-the-brim with talent.

But you've got to lose one to win one, right?

The Roosters will be dominant at times during the decider, their x-factor partnered with sheer class taking them right to the edge of premiership glory, but they'll still fall short to...

1. Premiers - Penrith Panthers

They've been the best team in the NRL over the last three years, yet suddenly everyone is scared of losing stars. However, with their greatest strength being their development system, this side has nothing to fear.

While it'll be closer than 2022, Penrith will sneak past rivals the Melbourne Storm in the preliminary final before facing the tricolours in the decider, and escaping with a 10-point victory to secure the three-peat.