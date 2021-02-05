One of the most renown and powerful player agents in the game has been given his marching orders by the NRL.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, the NRL has notified Isaac Moses that his accreditation will be terminated effective immediately and is now void of all client responsibilities.

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo let Moses know on Thursday night of the league’s decision to de-register him after he was found to have breached his obligations as an agent in 2017 when he assisted former client Tim Mannah to give evidence to the NRL that was false and intended to mislead an investigation into the Parramatta Eels.

In a statement by the NRL, it was formally notified of the cancellation of Moses’ accreditation.

“The National Rugby League (NRL) Appeals Committee has upheld the NRL’s decision to cancel the accreditation of player agent Isaac Moses.” the NRL media release said.

“Mr Moses’ accreditation is formally cancelled with effect from today.

“The Committee, chaired by the Honourable Ian Callinan AC QC with panellists Mr Michael Cleary AO and Mr Max Krilich OAM, described Mr Moses’ breach as one of great seriousness, concluding that his accreditation should be cancelled.

“NRL Clubs may only negotiate NRL Playing Contracts with NRL Accredited Agents.

“Players represented by Mr Moses who have questions about what this means for them are advised to contact the Rugby League Players Association for more information.”

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Moses notified his clients of the leagues decision on Thursday and that he would be back within a year, but it’s likely that won’t be the case for another two or three years despite being able to re-apply as many times as he likes.

The NRL is aiming to crack down hard on players, clubs and officials that are associated with Moses and will have no hesitation in fining and suspending all who attempt to bend the rules as a result of the accreditation cancellation.

Should current players terminate their contract with Moses, they could earn in excess of $100,000 in agent fees.

Moses has some of the biggest names in the game as clients, including Cameron Smith, off-contract and in-demand Kotoni Staggs, nephew Mitchell Moses, Knights prop David Klemmer, Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Junior, Sharks front rower Aaron Woods and Canberra captain Josh Hodgson.

Moses also manages several coaches in the NRL, including Newcastle’s Adam O’Brien and North Queensland’s Todd Payten, as well as assistant coaches Anthony Seibold and Stephen Kearney.